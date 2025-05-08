Honoring our Legacy: USAG Benelux launches Army 250 campaign

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with Company A, Ninth Machine Gun Battalion set up a machine gun in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with Company A, Ninth Machine Gun Battalion set up a machine gun in a railroad shop in Thierry, France in 1918. The U.S. Army has dedicated itself to fighting as winning the nation’s wars for 250 years. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives) see less | View Image Page

[Editor's Note: The following story is a part of USAG Benelux’s “Honoring our Legacy” series in which we tell stories of the U.S. Army's 250 year history, our Soldiers and our enduring legacy. To get involved in the USAG Benelux Army 250 campaign, contact usarmy.benelux.id-europe.list.pao@army.mil.]



CHIEVRES, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux leaders chose May 8, 2025 - commemorating a date etched in history as the beginning of peace after World War II - to launch a new campaign celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday.



The selection of the symbolic date marks the transition from the first to the second year in “Honoring our Legacy,” a historic three-year journey of remembrance and celebration for the garrison team, their partners and Allies.



The “Honoring our Legacy” initiative started with the 2024 campaign celebrating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Benelux countries, the Battle of the Bulge and the end of World War II, recognizing the sacrifices the Greatest Generation made to secure peace and freedom in Europe. The Benelux community also celebrated NATO’s 75th anniversary, the alliances forged in the fires of conflict and the enduring strength of the transatlantic alliance.



Now, in 2025, the focus turns to honoring our Army’s legacy and celebrating its proud future as our joint and multinational communities join the Army in celebrating 250 years of defending and serving the nation. As we reflect on a legacy forged in courage and sacrifice, we will be looking ahead, celebrating the strength, innovation and resilience that will define the next 250 years of service to the nation. With “This We’ll Defend,” as a central theme, the campaign will highlight the commitment of our Soldiers and civilians to defending our country, just as they always have.



In 2026, the three-year campaign will culminate with the celebration of America’s 250th birthday, honoring the founding ideals of the nation and the enduring spirit that unites all Americans. Together, these themes contribute to “Honoring our Legacy” and pay tribute to our shared past while looking ahead with pride and purpose.



One year older than the nation it defends, the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to fighting as winning the nation’s wars for 250 years. From its humble beginnings as the Continental Army in 1775, fighting for independence, to the globally deployed, technologically advanced force it is today, the U.S. Army has consistently adapted, evolved and overcome. From the horse-mounted cavalry of the 19th century to the armored divisions of World War II, the air assault tactics of Vietnam to now, the integrated, multi-domain operations of the 21st Century, each era demanded change. The Army has not just met the challenge, it defined it.



Today, the Army is focused on transforming. This isn’t simply about new weapons systems. It’s about fostering a culture of innovation, empowering Soldiers with the best training and technology, and streamlining our processes to ensure we are a responsive and agile force, ready to deter aggression and, when necessary, defend our Nation and our Allies. It’s about maintaining our competitive edge and adapting quickly in a rapidly changing world.



Team Benelux, located at the crossroads of Europe, plays a vital role in that mission. As a part of the Army’s footprint in Europe, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux provides a critical link in maintaining stability and support to the warfighters and their Families. They have done so since 1967, performing complex tasks in support of NATO.



Each member of the Benelux team helps weave those threads together, and each member of the Benelux team has a part of the Army story. The Army 250 celebration is not just for Soldiers. It’s also for civilians – of all nationalities – veterans, Families, retirees and mission partners or communities that surround and support the garrison. All have an Army story to tell.



Through the end of the campaign in December 2025, the garrison will offer a variety of informational and historical products about the Army, events, school visits and celebrations, with a culminating event on June 13 at each of the different sites. Products will also include historical displays, a social media campaign and individual or unit stories.



The public affairs team will welcome memories, unique perspectives on the Army’s impact on the Benelux region, photos or videos to make this 250th Army Birthday a tribute to the past, a celebration of the present, and a bold step towards the future of the United States Army!