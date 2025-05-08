Photo By Senior Airman Jenna Bond | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shawn Forget, a 31st Fighter Wing honor guardsman,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jenna Bond | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shawn Forget, a 31st Fighter Wing honor guardsman, presents the American flag to a U.S. Army veteran’s next of kin at Corvo Communal Cemetery, Pordenone, Italy, March 27, 2025. The 31st FW Honor Guard team was called to perform a military funeral for a U.S. Army veteran in the local area, a rare opportunity for an overseas base. Whether it’s presenting the colors at a change of command or honoring a fallen veteran, this team of volunteers consistently shows up to be a visual representation of the Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond) see less | View Image Page

With every step, salute and flag fold, the Airmen of the 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard carry the weight of tradition on their shoulders and they do it with pride, precision and professionalism.

Whether it’s presenting the colors at a change of command or honoring a fallen veteran, this team of volunteers consistently shows up to be a visual representation of the Air Force core values.

“We represent every Airman, past and present,” said Senior Airman Victor Otera, a 31st FW Honor Guard trainer. “Our team is expected to uphold Air Force rules and regulations to the highest standard.”

The Honor Guard’s motto, “To Honor with Dignity,” fully captures the spirit of their mission.

Last year, the team supported 72 ceremonies across base and the local community. They have participated in details ranging from retirement flag foldings and award events, to solemn POW/MIA recognitions and even a funeral.

Unlike stateside bases where joining the Honor Guard is an alternate special duty that replaces their main, everyday job for six months, overseas Honor Guard is an extracurricular, completely voluntary commitment. In other words, Airmen take on the responsibility in addition to their regular duties while being held to the same high expectations.

“Serving in the Honor Guard requires discipline, dedication, teamwork and motivation,” said Otero. “The guardsmen are expected to be of good reputation; having integrity, ethical conduct and exhibiting standards which merit respect–on and off duty.”

Not only does it build character but it also provides opportunities for a greater purpose.

“Being part of this team gives you leadership experience, it sharpens your professionalism and it gives you access to a unique support system outside of your Air Force specialty,” said Otero.

Recently, the team was called to perform a military funeral for a U.S. Army veteran in the local area which is rare for an overseas base.

“It was a privilege and an honor to have this opportunity,” said Otera. “We paid respects to the Soldier’s service and sacrifice and it was greatly appreciated by the family.”

The 31st FW Honor Guard also works closely with Italian military counterparts, bridging the combined heritage between cultures through ceremonies and shared traditions.

“Working with the Italians gives us the chance to learn about each others’ culture and strengthen international relationships,” Otera said.

For those who are curious or feel called to serve in this unique way, the Honor Guard welcomes volunteers.

“If you’re interested in joining, please stop by to check out the facility, meet our members and get a feel for the program,” Otera said. “We practice every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Building 1467, over on Area F next to the Italian Mensa and Chaplain’s Office. If you’ve ever thought about being part of something bigger than yourself, the Honor Guard is for you.”