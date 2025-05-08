3 Pa. Guard Soldiers make All-Guard Marathon Team

Courtesy Photo | The Pennsylvania National Guard Marathon Team poses for a team photo prior to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Pennsylvania National Guard Marathon Team poses for a team photo prior to the National Guard Marathon Team trials May 4 at the Lincoln Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska. The team consisted of (left to right) Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Lundquist, Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher, Sgt. Fiona Cuthbert and Capt. Daniel Kysela. The team finished 7th out of 49 teams in the National Guard team competition. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Three Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers made the All-Guard Marathon Team at the National Guard Marathon Team trials May 4 at the Lincoln Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska.



There were 1,052 total competitors at the marathon. Of those, 153 represented 49 states and territories of the National Guard.



Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Lundquist of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion was the fifth National Guard male finisher with a time of 2:44:04. He earned a spot on the All-Guard Marathon Team for the third time.



Sgt. Fiona Cuthbert of 2-112th Infantry, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team was the 18th National Guard female finisher with a time of 3:44:54. She made her first All-Guard Marathon Team.



Lt. Col. Deborah Fisher of the 228th Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group was the 22nd National Guard female finisher, and the first in her age group, with a time of 3:48:12. She made her 10th All-Guard Marathon Team.



Capt. Daniel Kysela of 1-110th Infantry, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team was the 61st National Guard male finisher with a time of 3:16:43.



Conditions were great for faster times this year, said Kysela, the Pennsylvania team’s captain.



“The Guard winners were among the fastest times in the last 40 years of team trials, and the cut-off times to make the national team were at least 10 minutes faster than last year,” Kysela said. “While we are always happy to represent Pennsylvania well, we are hungry to get back up on the podium in the 2027 competition.”



The Pennsylvania team placed seventh out of 49 teams in the National Guard team competition. Kentucky finished first, followed by West Virginia and Ohio.



This was the first marathon with the Pennsylvania team for Cuthbert, and just her fourth marathon overall.



“It was nice because it was flat, compared to the Pittsburgh marathon, which was what I ran in the past,” said Cuthbert, an all-source intelligence specialist. “It was a really fun experience with all the states there, which made it less stressful than marathons normally are.”



Cuthbert, an Irwin, Pennsylvania, resident, said making the All-Guard Marathon Team is a significant accomplishment for her.



“Running is something I enjoy doing, so to be recognized for doing it is pretty cool, especially for the whole National Guard,” Cuthbert said.



While the tryouts for the marathon team occur in odd years, there are tryouts for the All-Guard Endurance Team (functional fitness/obstacle course racing) during even years. Kysela said he expects there to be a competitive event in the first quarter of 2026 and will be creating an order-of-merit list for Pennsylvania’s team by the fall.



Soldiers who participate in DEKA, Obstacle Course Racing or other crossfit-style events and are interested in trying out for the endurance team should contact Kysela at daniel.g.kysela.mil@army.mil.