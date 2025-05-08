Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Military Provide Medical Aid, School Support to Remote Catanduanes Community During Balikatan 25

DUGUI SAN ISIDRO, Philippines – Together Philippine and U.S. service members led medical, dental, and school support initiatives for local residents of Barangay Dugui San Isidro from May 5- 6, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 humanitarian operations.



Catanduanes, an island province in the eastern Philippines known as the “Land of the Howling Winds,” lies within the Pacific typhoon belt and frequently experiences powerful tropical storms. For communities in mountainous or isolated areas, these conditions make access to essential services especially challenging.



Barangay Dugui San Isidro, located in a river-lined mountain basin, is home to just over 200 residents, including more than 120 children. The barangay supports a small elementary school and a recently established health station but has limited access to consistent medical and dental care.



Using the Barangay health center, combined teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military conducted 190 medical exams, performed 81 blood glucose tests, dispensed 720 medications, and administered 11 treatments such as wound care and musculoskeletal guidance. Dental teams also completed 66 exams, conducted 53 dental surgeries, and provided fluoride treatments and oral hygiene education to 44 children.



“Providing care directly alongside our Philippine counterparts creates a stronger bond with the community,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kelly Desai, the community health engagement lead planner. “We’re not just delivering treatment, we’re building trust and shared understanding that lasts well beyond the mission.”



The team also supported the Barangay’s elementary school, which serves 79 learners in grades one through six. A “Bundle of Joy” was delivered to students, including backpacks, notebooks, water bottles and a solar panel to support general school needs. The donations will benefit both students and the teachers who support them.



“This visit didn’t just bring supplies, it brought encouragement to our entire school,” said Emil P. Masagca, principal of Dugui San Isidro Elementary School. “The support from both forces will go a long way in helping our teachers and students continue their work with greater confidence and motivation.”



The effort reflects Exercise Balikatan 25’s commitment to strengthening communities, expanding access to care and advancing shared goals through meaningful civil-military cooperation between Philippine and U.S. forces.

