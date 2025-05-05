Blue Ridge departs Suva, Fiji following port visit

SUVA, Fiji – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Suva, Fiji following a scheduled port visit, May 5-9, 2025.



Upon arriving in the Port of Suva, the Blue Ridge crew and 7th Fleet staff were met with a welcoming ceremony at King’s Wharf.



"We are thankful that the Blue Ridge had the opportunity to visit Suva. Our Sailors were able to enjoy the food, culture, and sites of this beautiful country as we spent time with our Fijian friends,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. “We look forward to future opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with Fiji and our Pacific neighbors to preserve a free, open, secure and prosperous Pacific region."



While in port, Blue Ridge Sailors and Fijian Navy boatswain’s mates conducted in-depth deck department training, highlighting the importance of enhancing small boat operations in the South Pacific.



On the second day of the visit, as Sailors enjoyed the sites and culture around Suva, the U.S. 7th Fleet band played a series of shows around the city including a joint performance with the Republic of Fiji Navy (RFN) band at Ratu Sukuna Park.



"This was a historic port visit," said Lt. Andrea Sematoske, fleet bandmaster, U.S. 7th Fleet. "We performed our very first joint public concert with the newly commissioned RFN band at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva. The concert had a tremendous showing. U.S. 7th Fleet band looks forward to collaborating with the RFN band again in the future."



The following day, Sailors from the RFN hosted Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet Sailors during an inter-agency basketball tournament. The tournament lasted three hours with the U.S. team claiming victory.



“Sporting activities help us understand one another,” said Acting Operations Officer Senirusi Colat from the RFN. “This basketball competition was put together to get them to engage in friendly competition, and build on relationships and understanding each other better.”



Additionally, Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet Sailors spent a day working with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Fiji and conducting landscape maintenance with local students at the Marist Convent School in Lami, Fiji.



“The overall experience was awesome… to help and give back,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Thinh Le. “One of our purposes is to defend our country but to also build relationships and friendships. It was a memorable moment. It’s always good to show the children, no matter where you’re from, to come together and work towards a goal.”



This port visit marked the first time the Blue Ridge has visited Fiji since 1998. The visit offered Sailors and Marines the opportunity to engage professionally and strengthen relationships with partners and friends, demonstrating the strength of the U.S-Fiji partnership and its role in fostering peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



