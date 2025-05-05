Culinary Showdown at Camp Pendleton: Food Service Marines Compete for Top Honors

Photo By Sgt. Patrick King | Luis Murrieta, a chief cook with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, participates in the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Patrick King | Luis Murrieta, a chief cook with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, participates in the Culinary Team of the Quarter competition at the 31 Area Mess Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 7, 2025. The two-day event included a knowledge-based elimination round followed by a live cooking challenge using a mystery basket of ingredients. The competition aims to enhance MOS proficiency, foster teamwork, and recognize excellence among food service professionals across Marine Corps Installations West. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — The savory scent of competition filled the air at the 31 Area Mess Hall as Marine Corps Installations West Base Food Services hosted the Culinary Team of the Quarter (CTOQ) competition on May 6–7, 2025.



This two-day event showcased the talent, precision, and creativity of West Coast Food Service Marines and Sodexo garrison cooks from across the region. Open to E-1 to E-5 food service Marines, as well as civilian food service professionals employed by Sodexo, the competition was designed to strengthen unit morale, promote teamwork, sharpen culinary skills, and recognize excellence in military food service.



“The CTOQ is more than just a cooking competition,” said Warrant Officer Edwin Chavez, Deputy Director and Operations Officer for Base Food Services. “It’s a chance to celebrate the professionalism of our food service Marines and prepare them for greater opportunities.”



On Day One, competitors put their knowledge to the test in a “Jeopardy”-style quiz, narrowing the field down to four teams. On Day Two, the finalists drew from a “Mystery Basket” of ingredients to plan, prepare, and serve an original meal to a panel of guest judges composed of senior leadership from across the command, including Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, the commanding general of MCIWEST, MCB Camp Pendleton.



The event highlighted the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 and continued a tradition of excellence, offering participants valuable experience in competitive and creative food preparation under pressure.



Luis Murrieta and Brenda Sandoval, the Sodexo Chief Cooks at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, earned first-place honors, but all participants walked away with sharpened culinary skills and a renewed sense of pride in the food service community.



“Even though we came up short this time, the experience brought us closer as a team and pushed us to grow,” said Cpl. Sabrina Locke, a food service specialist with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. “Competitions like this remind us why we take pride in our craft.”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Sgt. Patrick King)



-30-