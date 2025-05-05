Team McChord Enhances Mission Readiness with Ongoing Mission Ready Airmen Day Program

In a continuing effort to refine and enhance Airmen's combat competency and mission readiness the 62d Airlift Wing began implementing its Mission Ready Airmen day program in January 2025, dedicating one day a month to cross-functional training for Airmen across the wing.

This initiative underscores the wing's commitment to preparing Airmen for the complexities of modern warfare and developing their skills to be mission-ready for future challenges. The goal of the monthly MRA day is to provide dedicated time for each unit to train Airmen in tasks outside their normal duty, fostering versatility and adaptability.

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d AW wing commander, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative.

"In early 2024, the Secretary of the Air Force and our Chief of Staff of the Air Force announced sweeping efforts to re-optimize […] What came from these efforts was the concept of 'Mission Ready Airmen' which has been defined as 'individuals with the expertise and versatile skillsets required to win in various operational scenarios.' To accomplish this, the wing has designated one MRA day a month to give each unit dedicated time to train Airmen in tasks outside of their core AFSC."

One of the units that participated in the MRA day program is the 62d Operations Support Squadron’s Airfield Operations Flight, comprised of Airfield Management, Air Traffic Control, and Radar and Weather Systems. Airmen from these diverse specialties came together during the latest MRA day to engage in hands-on training given by 627th Civil Engineer Squadron personnel, including concrete crack repair and aircraft arresting gear cable maintenance.

Master Sgt. Ralph Ruiz, deputy airfield manager, highlighted the value of this cross-functional training for airfield operations personnel.

"Tomorrow’s warfighter is made today, and taking advantage of unique training opportunities is paramount as we focus on strengthening our capabilities”, said Ruiz. “This training provided scenario-based training opportunities to strengthen critical, calculated risk-taking, hands-on experience, insights into other organizations planning, timelines and sticking points so members can effectively communicate limiting factors and processes to senior leaders in a timely, fact-based manner.”

Airman 1st Class Rico Sisk, 62d OSS Air Traffic Controller, shared his personal experience of the benefits of MRA day. “Spending time with other Airfield AFSCs and learning some of their duties this MRA day has really given me a new perspective on what goes into keeping the airfield mission ready. There’s a lot of moving parts in the AOF and having a shared perspective of tasks gives us a deeper understanding of what goes on beyond our immediate workstations, said Sisk.

By providing dedicated time for cross-functional training and fostering a shared understanding of different roles within the mission, the 62d AW is ensuring its Airmen are equipped to deliver airpower for our nation in any operational scenario.

