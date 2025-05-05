Wisconsin Army National Guard welcomes new deputy adjutant general

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | The Wisconsin Army National Guard held an assumption of command ceremony to welcome...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | The Wisconsin Army National Guard held an assumption of command ceremony to welcome U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brion Aderman as the incoming Deputy Adjutant General for Army May 2, 2025 at Joint Force Headquarters in Madison, Wis. Brig. Gen. Aderman, who joined the Army in 1991 and previously served as the Wisconsin Army National Guard chief of staff, replaced Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, who recently was appointed as Wisconsin's Adjutant General. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Brion Aderman became Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army during an assumption of command ceremony at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs facility May 2.



As the deputy adjutant general for Army, he will command nearly 7,000 Soldiers and assume full authority over the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Aderman enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991 and served as a cavalry scout with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment and 3rd Infantry Division in Germany before transferring to the Wisconsin National Guard.



In 2001, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and military intelligence officer, culminating in his appointment as the Wisconsin National Guard’s director of security and intelligence.



As a company-grade officer, Aderman transferred to the infantry, holding various leadership positions within the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Most recently, he served as the director of domestic operations and training and as chief of staff of the state’s Army National Guard.



“You’ve had an incredible career so far that has already spanned over three decades,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “I know how passionate you are, how talented you are, and I know you are ready and absolutely the right person to take command of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.”



To symbolize the official assumption of authority, Strub presented Aderman with the Wisconsin National Guard’s organizational flag - a U.S. military tradition dating back to the 18th century.



“Brion will always take the moral high ground no matter the personal risk,” Strub stated. “He is trustworthy, loyal, and completely dedicated to the Soldiers and civilian employees of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. That is why he is taking command today.”



While addressing those in attendance, Aderman recounted the intense emotions of pride and honor associated with his selection; emotions he attributed to the gravity of the position, coupled with his tremendous admiration for all Wisconsin service members and their families.



“The decisions I make may put them in harm’s way, and that's an enormous responsibility that I take very seriously,” said Aderman.



He further relayed the need for individual and collective readiness in an increasingly uncertain world, emphasizing that the National Guard’s mission remains unchanged.



“If history chooses me to lead this organization into dangerous days for our nation, then history chooses me,” said Aderman. “If history chooses me to lead the organization through peace and prosperity, I'll do that too. It won't change my approach to this position or the leadership I owe all of you. We’ll be ready. We’ll be ready and we'll get there together.”