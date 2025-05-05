Redbulls of the 1st Brigade - 34th Infantry Division Take on Gainey Cup Challenges

May 1, 2025 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) - Six Minnesota National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division competed in the U.S. Army’s Best Scout Competition at Fort Moore (Benning), Georgia Apr. 27- May 01, 2025.

According to the United States Maneuver Center of Excellence, the Gainey Cup Competition showcases the competence, physical and mental stamina, and competitive spirit of Cavalry Scout Troopers serving in formations that perform Reconnaissance and Security.

The intent is to recognize the Army’s “Best Scout Squad” by running selected teams through a gauntlet of rigorous reconnaissance and security task events. These events will challenge each Scouts’ physical and mental ability to conduct reconnaissance and security operations in close proximity to enemy forces and civilian populations, while apprising their unit commander’s Priority Intelligence Requirements. They must be able to employ direct and indirect fires, send reports to develop situational understanding, provide early warning and tactical recommendations and when necessary, develop the situation through direct action.

For the first time in several years the Minnesota National Guard organized a team to take part in the competition and consolidated a six-man squad from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion – 194th Armor in Brainerd, Minnesota and 1st Squadron – 94th Cavalry out of Duluth, Minnesota. Staff Sgt. Nathan Kerr of HHC, 1-194 AR took on the role of Squad Leader with fellow 1-194 AR scouts, Staff Sgt. Michael Klobe and Spc. Charles Krey. Spc. Robert Walker from A Troop, 1-94 Cavalry made up the rest of the squad along with Spc. Marc Magaard and Pvt. First Class Logan Bubar from C Troop, 1-94 Cavalry.

“The team was put together on somewhat short notice,” said 1st Sgt. Michael King, 1st ABCT Master Gunner. “They only had one drill to meet each other, train and prepare to go up against 11 Active-duty component teams, five international teams, and one other team from the Nevada National Guard.”

Taking on the opportunity and stepping up to the challenge, each of the Soldiers underwent a very physically challenging training period in early April to prepare for the competition. They each practiced specific scout tasks and conducted Ranger fitness training to prepare themselves for the grueling 4-day event.

“The first day was by far the most physically demanding, with very little time to rest between events; I often found myself gassed,” said Bubar. “I pushed my physical abilities pretty hard; everything tested my physical and mental fortitude, but no matter what, knowing you can’t stop, or it would cost the team dearly, that kept me going,” He added.

The kickoff for the competition had the team starting off day one with a 12-mile ruck march and a fitness test, pushing their physical endurance right from “Go”. This was followed up with some of the mental trials, including an exam on doctrine and tactics, a vehicle identification and recognition test, and a call for indirect fire event. They scored very well and started off day two events in second place overall.

“The competition was an eye-opening experience,” stressed Kerr. “It was a test for ourselves as much as for the competition. We were thrilled to have scored so high after the first day. All in all I would recommend 10/10 for anyone to at least try.”

Day two began for the team at 0030 or commonly known as “Zero Dark Thirty” with the execution of the night and day land navigation tasks. This was followed by tactical lanes, including combat casualty care and evacuation operations, launching and operating a communication network, and establishing an Observation Post. The weapons stations for the M2 .50 caliber machine gun, the M240B 7.62mm machine gun continued into the later part of the day as the team executed direct fire control using Command Launch Unit systems (CLU) to fire Javelin Anti-tank missiles. The completion of Day Two wrapped up for the team around 2100 hours or 9 P.m. as they returned to the assembly area to receive the briefing for the next day’s events, reorganize and replenish their equipment, and get some rest.

“The tactical field round robin lanes were based on weapons testing, Javelin deployment, emplacing an ‘OP’ and a medical lane,” said Krey. “It was a lot of knowledge and how to execute that knowledge, just like how we operate in the field as a scout.”

“The weapons lanes were really good as it was very engaging, intricate, and fun knowing that all the work and practice we did paid off with our knowledge of the weapon systems,” added Magaard.

The events for Day Three were meant to push the competitors’ organizational and stage-management skills, issuing them operations orders to be broken down while meeting the commanders’ intent.

“We began at 0500 with the Commander’s briefing and I had to initiate Troop Leading Procedures as I passed the information to my squad through a warning order in preparation for an all-day area recon,” said Kerr

During the reconnaissance mission, the team had navigated through challenging swamps and over hills to identify and place observation posts along three named areas of interest (NAI) before conducting call for indirect fire missions, counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance procedures, react to contact with an enemy force, and were required to send reports meeting the Commander’s mission intent.

“We got back to the assembly area around 2200 (10 p.m.) after 19 hours in 90-degree Georgia weather holding a strong place on the leader board,” said Klobe. “Overall, this challenge was great, it was a good way to test myself and see how my scout skills are and where I can improve.”

The fourth and final day, or “Final Charge” as it has been termed, began for the scouts at 0500 with a pre-combat check and planning their strategies. At 0800 they took off engaging a two-mile run in full gear and going directly into the final lanes of the competition. They began detailed warrior tasks testing their competence, speed and endurance through six daunting stations there.

“The overall leadership, grit, and fighting determination along with willingness to learn, train and never give up showed the true spirit of these great Soldiers from the Brigade,” said Col Michael Klaphake, Commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

With an overall run time of 16 minutes and 30 seconds, the squad made up ground on faster-running teams with its exceptional proficiency on these final tasks and finished the “Final Charge” in 6th place.

“When the machine guns fell silent the troopers from 1-194 AR and 1-94 CAV stood in sixth place, only being bested by active-duty Soldiers from two international teams, two airborne teams and an armored division team,” added King “They rounded out the top 1/3 of 18 teams from around the world. Scouts Out!”

