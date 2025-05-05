USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Nouakchott, Mauritania

U.S. 6th Fleet Public Affairs

May 8, 2025



NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (May 8, 2025) – The Blue Ridge-class communications ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on May 8, 2025, for a scheduled port visit.



As the flagship of U.S. 6th Fleet, Mount Whitney plays a key role in maritime security and defense cooperation throughout the waters of the Mediterranean and Africa. This visit demonstrates the U.S. commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship with Mauritania, spanning over 60 years in support of shared security priorities.



“The United States Government remains committed to strengthening our security relationship with Mauritania,” said Charge d’Affaires John T. Ice. “Through Mauritanian officer trainings in the United States, bespoke Special Forces training in Mauritania, and a state-of-the-art Learning Center at the Sahel Defense College, the United States is bolstering Mauritania defense capacity and sovereignty over its territory.”



The visit offers direct engagement to enhance defense cooperation between Mauritanian and U.S. military personnel, focusing on maritime domain awareness, and military medicine at sea. During the visit, U.S. and Mauritanian officials will discuss cooperation in the areas of strengthening interoperability with Western forces and addressing maritime security challenges.



“Team 20’s visit to Nouakchott demonstrates the U.S. Navy's commitment to our African partners,” said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of Mount Whitney. “We value our defense cooperation with Mauritania and are committed to working together to address security threats before they reach Mauritanian or American shores.”



As the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, Mount Whitney conducts naval operations in defense of the homeland and defends the sovereignty of our partners and allies in Europe and Africa.



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

