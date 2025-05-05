US Army EOD officer added to EOD Memorial during ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base

Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | A fallen American Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was honored during the annual...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | A fallen American Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was honored during the annual EOD memorial ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Zachary D. Galli was the 345th name added to the EOD Memorial Wall during the ceremony at the Naval EOD School, May 3. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno. see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A fallen American Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was honored during the annual EOD memorial ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Zachary D. Galli was the 345th name added to the EOD Memorial Wall during the ceremony at the Naval EOD School, May 3.



Galli died during a training exercise on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on May 11, 2024.



During the exercise, Galli was leading EOD support operations for the 7th Brigade Engineer Battalion and coordinating the response of three EOD teams in the defense area.



Galli was assigned to the Fort Carson, Colorado-based 749th Ordnance Company (EOD), 242nd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command. A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, Galli was 23 years old.



Hosted by U.S. Navy Capt. Douglas A. Alley, the commanding officer of the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, the 56th joint service EOD Memorial Ceremony featured a wreath laying and name readings.



Based on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, the Naval EOD School is a jointly staffed school that provides specialized, basic and advanced EOD training for U.S. and allied troops and selected U.S. government personnel.



Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer honored Galli and other EOD techs who had made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation at the EOD Memorial Ceremony.



“Today, we remember. We remember the history that sculpted this community into one of grit, pride, and selfless service, and one that has sacrificed so much for the safety of our fellow service members, allies and partners, and our nation,” said Weimer.



“This memorial is a testament to that legacy. It being located here at the training grounds of the Joint EOD community is not a coincidence – it serves as the foundation of the community,” said Weimer, a seasoned Army Special Forces operator with nearly 20 years in Special Mission Units. “In a world in which the character of war is constantly changing, your mission remains steadfast. You continue to stand prepared to answer the call.”



Weimer also emphasized the critical mission that EOD techs accomplish on the battlefield.



“The EOD warfighter is critical in large-scale combat operations to enable the preservation of movement and maneuver,” said Weimer. “In my time working and fighting alongside EOD teammates, I can tell you that they are truly one-of-a-kind people – experts in their craft."



“Whether its enabling movement in combat or exiting an aircraft at 25,000 feet, they’ve always proven themselves as premiere EOD operators – truly the worlds most renowned EOD warfighters,” said Weimer. “What you do is not easy. It is PhD level warfighting.”



“Lieutenant Galli was no different,” said Weimer. “He volunteered. He stepped forward where others didn’t for fear of failure. His courage, his grit was truly representative of the EOD community.”



Weimer said that Galli was a humble and quiet teammate who always sought to become a better officer and leader.



“We train like it’s real and his loss was real,” said Weimer. “We are charged to always remember those who have gone before us.”



The SMA said Galli’s legacy will live on with the EOD technicians who continue to save lives, protect property and enable victory on the battlefield today.



“To the current and future generation of EOD warfighters, you are small force when it comes to numbers, but you are a combat multiplier of preservation,” said Weimer.



Lt. Gen. Heidi J. Hoyle, the U.S. Army deputy chief of staff (G4) and the senor Army EOD officer, attended the memorial ceremony.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the 20th CBRNE Command senior enlisted leader, represented the command at the memorial ceremony.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the multifunctional and deployable 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations. The 20th CBRNE Command enables military operations around the world and supports domestic authorities across the nation.



As the keynote speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva spoke about the enduring importance of the EOD profession at the 57th EOD Gala later in the day.



Silva recognized the Gold Star families in the audience.



“This family extends beyond those who share our homes. It reaches to our Gold Star families, who have borne the heaviest of burdens, and yet still remain our brightest stars,” said Silva.



A native of Long Beach, California, Silva is not only the senior enlisted leader for the 20th CBRNE Command but he is also the senior EOD tech in the U.S. Armed Forces. Silva has served as an Army EOD tech for 28 years, deployed seven times and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I think EOD families are born with a purpose compass that just always points to being a part of something greater than us individually. When I was younger, I thought that it was always pointing to danger, but now that I don’t get to take that walk anymore, I realize it was so much more than that,” said Silva, addressing the sold out 1,200-person audience at the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Convention Center.



“It’s that knowing you matter, and you matter amongst the very best, the greatest, the bravest, the most selfless and committed people that also matter – the EOD family,” said Silva. “It’s often said Soldiers don’t fight because they hate who’s in front of them, they fight because they love who’s behind them. I think EOD does it because we love who’s beside us.”