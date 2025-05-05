Oklahoma Army National Guard, SWOSU Honored for Innovative Partnership

Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Brig. Gen. Robert Walker, assistant adjutant general for the Oklahoma Army National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Haden Tolbert | Brig. Gen. Robert Walker, assistant adjutant general for the Oklahoma Army National Guard, Dr. Diana Lovell, president of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Dr. Joel Kendall, SWOSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chad Kinder, SWOSU Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Director of Graduate Programs, receive the Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award for their long-standing partnership with Southwestern Oklahoma University during a ceremony held May 6, 2025 at the University of Central Oklahoma. The partnership includes programs such as the Guard Officer Leadership Development (GOLD) program, wildland firefighting training initiatives and working together on the OKNG’s unmanned aerial systems and launched effects program. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Army National Guard and Southwestern Oklahoma State University were recognized for their forward-thinking collaboration with a Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award during a ceremony hosted at the University of Central Oklahoma.



The annual award, presented by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, recognizes outstanding collaborations between educational institutions and business or public-sector partners.



“It’s an honor to receive this award from the Regents in partnership with SWOSU,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our relationship is a model for how military and academic institutions can work together to benefit both, and create real-world, cost-efficient and modern training for students and Guardsmen.”



The OKARNG long-standing partnership with SWOSU is one that blends military training and readiness with cutting-edge academic research.



At the heart of the collaboration is the Guard Officer Leadership Development (GOLD) Program, which has operated at SWOSU since 2007.

Through the GOLD program, students complete officer candidate training and commission as second lieutenants in the OKARNG upon graduation. Building on this foundation, the Guard and SWOSU have expanded their partnership to meet modern challenges with innovative solutions.



In 2024, SWOSU began offering federal wildland firefighting training to Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldiers—an initiative that enhances the Guard’s rapid-response capability to domestic operations.



Most recently, the two organizations launched a new collaboration focused on Unmanned Aerial Systems and Launched Effects. This effort aims to increase the Guard’s lethality on the battlefield of the future.



For more information on the Oklahoma Army National Guard, visit ok.ng.mil.