Total Force team deploys mobile control tower

Courtesy Photo | A C-17A Globemaster III aircraft takes off at Lakehurst's Maxwell Field assisted by tower controllers inside the Mobile Special Navigational Aid-7 tower at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 8, 2025. In a display of Total Force Integration, active-duty Airmen, Sailors and Air National Guard teams successfully deployed and activated the MSN-7 tower at Lakehurst's Maxwell Field while the main tower underwent refurbishment allowing for uninterrupted support to mission readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Sabo)

In an example of Total Force Integration, active-duty Airmen, Sailors and Air National Guard teams successfully deployed and activated the Mobile Special Navigational Aid-7 tower at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey enhancing airfield capability and delivering critical training opportunities for both aircrews and air traffic controllers.



The Total Force team collaborated to expeditiously transform the idea to execution in two months, preserving airfield operations while the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a tower refurbishment contract to address multiple issues at Lakehurst’s Maxwell Field. For approximately two weeks, the diverse team enabled the uninterrupted support of Total Force U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army and Department of Justice aircraft without increased risk to force and mission.



The 305th Operations Support and 258th Combat Airfield Operations Squadrons joined forces to develop a fiscally achievable solution that created numerous readiness opportunities: transport the MSN-7 tower from the John P. Murtha Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, home to the 258th CAOS, to Lakehurst. This solution would preserve airspace integrity, safety and maximize training opportunities for JB MDL assigned units at Lakehurst.



“I could not be prouder of the seamless collaboration between our Total Force partners who made this mission possible,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Hasson, 305th Air Mobility Wing commander. “The dedication and professionalism of the units during the employment of the MSN-7 highlights the strength of our joint force and our ability to deliver the right effects at the right place and time.”



A team from the 258th CAOS arrived at Lakehurst on April 4 to prepare the site ahead of the delivery. They volunteered to use expeditionary sleeping quarters and slept in tents and on hangar floors during the MSN-7’s deployment to reduce operational costs. The 305th OSS provided logistical support and coordinated vehicle allocations with the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



The operation began in earnest on April 6, when a C-17A Globemaster III crew, led by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Paulson, 732nd Airlift Squadron acting director of operations, executed the challenging retrieval and delivery of the MSN-7 during inclement weather. The C-17 crew performed an engine-running offload, allowing for a rapid unloading of equipment—completed in just 45 minutes. The CAOS team downloaded the MSN-7 independently using their organic expeditionary skills that prevented the need for external unit support.



Immediately after delivery, the U.S. Navy Ground Equipment Maintenance Division and CAOS personnel began set up operations. By April 7, the MSN-7 was fully assembled and operational despite ongoing weather challenges. Operational checks began on the morning of April 8, with Lakehurst tower controllers initiating live aircraft operations at approximately 10 a.m.. The MSN-7 remained active until April 18, during which time C-17 squadrons were encouraged to schedule operations at Lakehurst to maximize training opportunities for aircrews and controllers. Various other military and civilian aircraft were also supported by the MSN-7 during this time.



“Our USN tower controllers were able to maintain their proficiency and training timelines despite the tower construction and controlled 283 aircraft operations which provided approximately 250 aircrew training events,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Bishop, 305th OSS director of operations. “By preserving Lakehurst’s operational and training capacity, we directly supported seven Total Force units that enabled hundreds of currency items, multiple C-17 pilot checkrides and prevented enduring negative impacts to tower training personnel."



During the operation, the teams quickly addressed any equipment or communications issues, applying adaptive problem-solving skills and collaborating across the joint cultures to make the mission possible. The combined Total Force team demonstrated that resourcefulness and empowered teamwork when faced with an operational challenge provides the ingredients for success.



“This is what joint operations are all about—shared goals, mutual support, and real-world results,” said U.S. Navy Capt. James Howell, JB MDL deputy commander and Naval Support Activity Lakehurst commander. “The Navy is proud to support and integrate with our Air Force partners in achieving this mission. The MSN-7 setup at Lakehurst is a prime example of what we can accomplish together.”



The MSN-7 deployment seamlessly combined the expertise of active-duty, Guard and Reserve components to enhance mission readiness and operational capability.