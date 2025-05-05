Country music singer Nate Smith to headline Mountainfest concert at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Brig Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Brig Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, joins Dyana Herrig from AmeriCU on May 8, to reveal who will perform on stage during Fort Drum’s Mountainfest. Nate Smith will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert on June 26, with Priscilla Block as opening act. The concert will mark the 13th year that AmeriCU has sponsored entertainment for the Soldiers and families at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 8, 2025) -- Fort Drum officials joined representatives from AmeriCU in Hays Hall today to announce the concert lineup at Mountainfest.



Country music artist Nate Smith will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Concert, 7 p.m. June 26 on Division Hill, with special guest Priscilla Block.



Smith’s song “Wildfire” went viral in 2020 on social media, which helped launch his singing career. His 2024 album, “California Gold,” includes a duet with Avril Lavigne titled “Can You Die from a Broken Heart.” Smith won Best New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards last year.



Brig. Gen. Joseph Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for operations, said that Mountainfest is a longstanding tradition at Fort Drum that promotes esprit de corps among Soldiers, families and the neighboring communities.



“This year in particular is especially important because it is the 80th anniversary of the 10th Mountain Division’s assault on Riva Ridge in 1945,” he said. “This broke the German defenses in the Apennine campaign, and it is a great moment in history for the 10th Mountain Division.”



As the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers celebrate their alpine heritage, Escandon said that the community also recognizes the 40-year anniversary of the division’s reactivation when they made Fort Drum its home.



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, acknowledged the many organizations and people who make Mountainfest a success every year, including the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and AmeriCU.



“We really appreciate their support, and also the support from all of our sponsors, to provide that free concert and just a wonderful celebration of Soldiers and families, and their service,” he said. “It’s just a great community environment.”



Gates will open at noon on Division Hill for attendees to enjoy FMWR midway games and activities, a car show, and the 10th Mountain Division Band performance.



Additional Mountainfest information and updates can be found at https://drum.armymwr.com/mountainfest and www.facebook.com/DrumFMWR.