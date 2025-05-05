RAF Menwith Hill firefighter receives McAllister Heroism Award for lifesaving actions

RAF MENWITH HILL, England – A firefighter assigned to the 421st Civil Engineer Flight (CEF) at RAF Menwith Hill received the Senior Master Sergeant Robert A. McAllister Heroism award after using his military training to help save a woman’s life during a youth soccer match.



Simon Costella, crew manager for the 421st Fire and Emergency Services, was watching his son’s game when a woman collapsed in the stands. He quickly recognized the signs of cardiac arrest and immediately rushed to help, performing CPR alongside a nurse from the crowd.



For 20 minutes, the two took turns administering chest compressions and rescue breaths until local emergency responders arrived with a defibrillator.



The woman survived.



Costella said he didn’t think—he just acted. Years of U.S. Air Force training and emergency medical experience, he said, kicked in during the crisis.



“I attended the EMT school at Moody Air Force Base in South Georgia in 2022 and the training that the U.S. Air Force provided me for those six weeks was so valuable,” said Costella.



Although he’s trained for situations like this, Costella said he never imagined responding to such an emergency off base, especially while attending a game with his family.



His actions flew under the radar for nearly a year. It wasn’t until word of the incident made its way to leadership that the full story emerged. He was later selected to receive the McAllister Heroism Award, one of the highest honors awarded to U.S. Air Force fire protection personnel.



David Holmes, 421st CEF fire emergency services assistant chief, said Costella’s ability to stay calm under pressure and use his technical skills in a high-stakes situation reflected the high standards the department trains to.



“He used his military skills to save a life,” Holmes said. “You can’t ask for more than that.”



Costella said the recognition came as a surprise. He hadn’t expected anyone to know about the incident and wasn’t looking for praise. He said he was just thankful he could help.



“I’m fortunate to have served in the British Royal Air Force, for just over eight years. And even more fortunate to be employed by the U.S. Air Force here,” said Costella. “I've never looked back, and it's probably one of the best career moves that I’ve made.”



Named after Senior Master Sgt. Robert A. McAllister, who died in the line of duty in 1993, the annual award honors Air Force firefighters for heroic actions both on and off duty.



Costella said he is proud to represent his team and hopes the experience serves as a reminder of the value of emergency training in any situation. He said that if someone is capable of helping, they should try and he’s grateful that, in this case, the training made a difference.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:08 Story ID: 497418 Location: GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Menwith Hill firefighter receives McAllister Heroism Award for lifesaving actions, by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.