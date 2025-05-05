WADS operators sharpen warfighting skills during exercise Sentry Aloha 25-2

Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 225th Air Defense Squadron and 169th ADS pose for a group photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen assigned to the 225th Air Defense Squadron and 169th ADS pose for a group photo at the completion of exercise Sentry Aloha 25-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 17, 2025. The two weeklong large-scale training event brought together Air National Guard battle management teams from five states, 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft, and allied partners for advanced air combat scenarios over 20 exercise events. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Members of the 225th Air Defense Squadron sharpened their warfighting skills during exercise Sentry Aloha 25-2 a two weeklong large-scale training event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, Hawaii from April 8-17. This exercise brought together Air National Guard battle management teams from five states, 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft, and allied partners for advanced air combat scenarios over 20 exercise events.



Capt. Micah Slifer, 1st Lt. Shoemaker and Master Sgt. Michelle Lye participated as command and control (C2) leads over multiple Sentry Aloha events, assisting in the development and execution of detailed tactical plans ensuring they accomplished exercise objectives. All three were selected for participation in Sentry Aloha 25-2 to further their tactical development as battle management experts.



A key highlight of this iteration was the rare integration opportunity with the Royal Australian Air Force’s E-7A Wedgetail. The airborne early warning and control platform brought additional command and control capabilities that complemented the battle management architecture. For Airmen of the 225th Air Defense Squadron, this collaboration provided invaluable exposure to coalition tactics, techniques, and procedures.



“Working with the Wedgetail team offered our members an incredible opportunity to enhance our interoperability with a key ally,” said Capt. Bryan Villanueva, Chief of Weapons and Tactics for the 225th ADS who participated as the tactical mentor for the ADS team. “Anytime our members can mission plan, execute and debrief with advanced fighter and AEW platforms in a high-end training environment is a chance for us to practice critical warfighting skill sets that translate across combatant commands and better prepare us to fight and win when called upon.”