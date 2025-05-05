Former chief celebrates 25 years of service at Army arsenal

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, January 7, 2025 – Former Army Logistics Warrant Officer Lawrence Clark celebrates 25 years of federal service at the Army’s cannon and mortar manufacturing arsenal this January.



Like nearly a third of the Army Civilians at Watervliet Arsenal, Clark’s Army journey began as a soldier. Clark retired after 21 years of Army service as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his military service, Clark spent 10 years at Watervliet where he was tasked with taking on and improving special projects involved in cannon and mortar manufacturing.



Clark began his work at WVA with the maintenance group. While there he took on several tasks, most notably he implemented a plant maintenance module in the arsenal’s logistics software, managed the M284 howitzer refurbishing project and implementation of a new non-destructive quality test for 120mm mortars.



It was during his time at WVA that Clark began to see a possible career as an Army Civilian in the future. For Clark, being able to find a job after military retirement that delivered the same satisfaction he had as a Soldier was important. That made returning to Watervliet a perfect fit.



“As an Army Civilian, I can still support the Warfighters, even after retiring from the Army,” Clark said. “I really enjoy working in a Veteran heavy organization.”



Clark was hired in 2021 as a quality assurance specialist. Clark is responsible for in-process audits during manufacturing, investigating and implementing correction actions for production or quality issues, and process improvements. His wealth of knowledge gained during his ten years as a soldier at the arsenal made Clark well suited for this new position. That doesn’t mean Clark doesn’t face any challenges, however.



“Some of this work can be challenging,” Clark said. “The key to working through those challenges is having a very good team to work with.”



Clark added that it's helpful to remember the importance of the work done at Watervliet Arsenal and how it directly supports America’s national security.



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Clark for his 25 years of dedicated Federal service to our nation and Watervliet Arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.

