Jackson prays over breakfast

Fort Jackson observed the National Day of Prayer with a breakfast at the 1917 Club, May 2.
The National Day of Prayer, held the first Thursday in May, has its roots in the American Revolution where the Second Continental Congress called for a day of prayer in 1775.
Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Charles Causey, deputy chief of chaplains, delivered a keynote speech about religious revivals throughout history.
