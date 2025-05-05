Cranford Named Police Officer of the Year by NAS Patuxent River

Naval District Washington Police Sgt. Jared Cranford was honored as the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Police Department/Department of Public Safety Officer of the Year during the St. Mary’s County Law Enforcement Appreciation Day May 6, 2025.

Cranford was cited for his exemplary police work at NAS Pax River as well as his efforts in training his fellow officers, proving himself to be a skilled and indispensable team member.

He joined the police force at Pax in April 2019 and graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in 2022. Before earning his sergeant’s stripes, he served as the primary field training officer for the department’s Alpha Shift. He went on to take over the vehicle program following his promotion, overseeing fleet maintenance and impounding of vehicles on the installation.

“Sergeant Cranford’s approach to law enforcement emphasizes both enforcement and education,” said Col. Stephen Schuyler, NAS Patuxent River Police Chief. “He uses traffic stops and security checks to educate the public on safety and compliance. His calm and patient demeanor has earned him the respect of both his peers and the community.”

Schuyler noted a particular instance of Cranford’s exceptional bravery and professionalism during a vehicle pursuit and high-risk traffic stop, resulting in the successful apprehension of a suspect.

“Cranford’s composure in a high-stress situation, while training a new officer, demonstrated his commitment to public safety.”

Beyond his regular duties, Cranford volunteers to assist with staffing shortages and training drills. He has earned qualifications such as watch commander and antiterrorism training team (ATTT) member.

