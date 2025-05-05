Regional resilience and unity on display in the Caribbean as TRADEWINDS 25 comes to a close

Photo By Spc. Astia LeBron | Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Defence, the Honorable Wayne Sturge, gives closing...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Astia LeBron | Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Defence, the Honorable Wayne Sturge, gives closing remarks at the TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) closing ceremony at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, May 8, 2025. TW25 is a USSOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc Astia LeBron) see less | View Image Page

TETERON BAY, Trinidad and Tobago – U.S. Southern Command Commander Adm. Alvin Holsey praised the strength of international cooperation as the 40th iteration of TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) concluded May 8, following two weeks of intense, multinational training in Trinidad and Tobago.



“Together we recognize and reflect upon the importance of this 40th TRADEWINDS exercise and its global impact upon our collective security and stability,” said Holsey. “TW25 showcased what could be, and throughout the planning and execution we renewed our commitment to regional and global security by conducting joint, combined interagency training that honed the skills required to conduct unified operations across all domains.”



TW25, hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, brought together more than 1,000 personnel from 26 nations, six regional organizations, and multiple U.S. government agencies. Participants trained in land, air, sea, and cyber domains from April 26 to May 8 through six integrated tracks: ground, maritime, cyber, Caribbean Task Force, special operations forces and interagency (SOF/IA), and humanitarian aid and disaster relief.



Over the course of 12 days of intensive training and operations, combined forces carried out a wide range of exercises, including small boat interdiction, jungle patrols, tabletop command post drills, close-quarters combat, and simulated cyber defense scenarios. The joint activities offered tactical and operational units a valuable opportunity to improve readiness and strengthen interoperability.



To showcase the impact of the training, each track conducted its own culminating event before converging for a full mission profile that integrated all six tracks. The collective operation demonstrated the effectiveness of synchronized, multinational efforts across all domains.



"Over the past two weeks, we've seen a vivid demonstration of what it means to train together, respond together and stand together,” said Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Defence, the Honorable Wayne Sturge. “Thank you all for standing shoulder to shoulder and proving that security is forged in unity.”



The convergence of training tracks highlighted the importance of operational reach, sustainment, and regional security planning. The cyber and command post tracks enabled strategic-level leaders to exchange expertise and test collaborative response plans, ensuring cohesion across domains and echelons.



“The most interesting part of the exercise for me was the experience of watching the different tactics and strategies used by the different nations come together to accomplish the mission,” said Royal Bahamas Defence Force Sub-lieutenant Blair Smith, operations and navigation officer, assigned to His Majesty’s Bahamian Ship. “Being able to work closely with such a large number of partner nations seamlessly shows how skilled we are and the potential we have to be even better.”



Meanwhile, on the ground and in the field, junior service members trained side-by-side with regional partners in complex, realistic scenarios, fostering teamwork and tactical cohesion.



“We learned how to work cohesively with infantry soldiers from different nations, and we were also able to share various doctrinal approaches,” said Ecuadorian army Lt. Francisco Andres Saenz, platoon commander assigned to the Urban Combat Company. “Working alongside other countries made us feel as if we were all wearing the same uniform. Sharing different military and cultural experiences allowed us to strengthen our camaraderie and successfully complete all the missions we were assigned.”



The training advanced multinational efforts to safeguard international law and norms, maintain a free and open maritime environment, and build regional resilience. Multinational forces worked together to foster mutual trust, increase operational agility, and support the U.S. Southern Command campaign plan and the Joint Staff’s 2025 global exercise strategy.



“As we close this chapter, we do so knowing that our shared preparedness has never been stronger,” said Sturge. “Let us not see this as an end, but rather the reaffirmation of a promise that when our region calls, we will not answer as many but as one.”



TW25 emphasized the value of strategic partnerships with regional organizations such as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Regional Security System, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), as well as U.S. agencies including the State Department, DEA, HSI, and FBI. These collaborations enhanced interagency coordination and supported a unified approach to disaster response, regional security, and countering transnational threats.



As the closing ceremony concluded, participants reflected on two weeks of rigorous, mission-focused training that reinforced their shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and the defense of regional and global stability.



“To be clear, partnerships are our best deterrence to shared security concerns across the region, but we must be ready,” Holsey said in closing. “I want to thank our hosts, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as each one of you for your dedication to service and working hard during TW25. We are in this together, and we are one step closer to a vision of a secure, free and prosperous Western Hemisphere.”