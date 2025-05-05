Blue Angels Return to Corpus Christi for Spectacular Air Show Honoring the Navy’s 250th Birthday

The U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, are returning to the skies over Corpus Christi for a thrilling two-day air show on May 9-10, 2025, in celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday and the legacy of naval aviation.



This milestone performance by the Blue Angels holds special significance as the Navy marks two and a half centuries of global service, maritime excellence, and dedication to our nation’s defense. The show will take place at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for the first time since 2019 and is expected to draw thousands of spectators from across South Texas and beyond.



“We’re honored to welcome the Blue Angels back to where so many naval aviators begin their journey,” said Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, Chief of Naval Air Training. “As we celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday, this event is more than just a demonstration of skill and precision — it’s a tribute to the men and women who have served, are serving, and will serve in the world’s finest Navy.”



The two-day event will feature performances by the Blue Angels flying their F/A-18 Super Hornets, along with static displays, interactive exhibits, and flyovers from a variety of U.S. Navy and civilian aircraft. The show on Friday, May 9 is open to military and base access only with Saturday, May 10 being open to the public.



Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has played a vital role in training naval aviators since it was commissioned in 1941, just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. During World War II, NAS Corpus Christi was the largest naval aviation training facility in the world, producing thousands of pilots — including future President George H. W. Bush, who earned his wings there in 1943.



The Blue Angels claimed NAS Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend skies as home from 1951 to 1954, before returning to Florida. Today, as headquarters of CNATRA, the base remains one of the Navy’s most critical pilot training centers, continuing a legacy of excellence and preparing the next generation of aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.



Additional event details, including parking information, gate times, and performance schedules can be found at www.wingsoversouthtexas.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:17 Story ID: 497405 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 72 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels Return to Corpus Christi for Spectacular Air Show Honoring the Navy’s 250th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.