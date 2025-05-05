Post gathers to talk transforming, developing leaders

Photo By Robert Timmons | Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commander, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, speaks about...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commander, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, speaks about leadership during the Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude Leadership Forum held April 29, 2025 at Fort Jackson's Solomon Center. The forum is named in honor of Maude who was the highest-ranking Soldier killed during the 9-11 terror attacks on the Pentagon. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson welcomed Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, commander of the Army Human Resources Command to speak during the Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude Leadership Forum, April 29.



The annual leadership forum “is a very important event,” said Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the Adjutant General Corps and commandant of the AG School.



It’s not just important to the AG School, but to the Army as a whole because it aligns with the priorities of Gen. Randy A. George, Army Chief of Staff, Thigpen added. Those priorities include warfighting, delivering combat ready formations, continuous transformation and strengthening the Army profession.



“The last one, I would tell you, ties right into what we’re doing today,” Thigpen said. “We need to remember those that serve before us, and there’s no better example of being a Soldier, being a good leader, and having a vision for the future of our Army than Lt. Gen. Maude.”



The forum is named after Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude, the highest-ranking Soldier to be killed during the 9-11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

“Our discussion today is about what we have done as leaders; what we are doing to transform leaders and develop leaders of the future,” he added as he introduced Rampy.



Rampy graduated from Cameron University as a distinguished military graduate and was commissioned in May 1996 as an AG Corps officer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration.



“I’m a Soldier. I had the honor of meeting Lt. Gen. Maude when I was an instructor here at the Soldier Support Institute’s Captains Career Course,” she began. “When he spoke … he always opened with his name, and he always said, ‘I’m a Soldier.’”



Rampy spoke about how part of leadership is building an effective team.

She said she had been able to build effective teams through sharing, engaging, inspiring and being an intrusive leader. Sharing in the success of your team also helps.



“I’m not above the fray as a leader, but sharing with success and sharing the failure, and being committed to that team on the good and bad days because you learn at both ends of the spectrum,” Rampy said. Leadership is also about “sharing what you learn, sharing what you failed as a leader, and really being vulnerable.”



Leaders must also be engaging members of their teams and show competence in whatever field they are in.



Rampy spoke to leaders from Fort Jackson including post and garrison, and students from the AG School.



She also took questions from the audience during the hour-long event.