U.S. Navy Participates in IMDEX Asia 2025 in Singapore

CHANGI, Singapore – Personnel and assets from the U.S. Navy participate in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 2025 in Singapore, May 6-8.

From the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, and one embarked MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, are participating in static displays at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base and multilateral engagements hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). The U.S. ship and aircraft are among the approximately 22 warships and crews from 15 international navies that also joined in the week-long engagements.

Admiral Steve “Web” Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is the senior U.S. military representative at IMDEX. He was joined by around 22 Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guard Directors, and Head of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies from nations around the globe, along with other senior leaders and defence industry personnel.

“IMDEX provides the U.S. an opportunity to engage with many allies and partners, deepen relationships, and discuss global security challenges,” said Koehler. “Our multilateral and bilateral exercises strengthen our interoperability, maintain peace and security, uphold freedom of the seas in the Indo-Pacific, and deter those that don’t share these common goals.”

IMDEX Asia was first organized in 1997 and provides an international venue to showcase the latest developments in maritime defence technology and to foster dialogue on contemporary maritime security challenges and opportunities.

The U.S. Navy routinely participates in IMDEX to promote dialogue, stability, and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 11:40 Story ID: 497397 Location: SG Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Participates in IMDEX Asia 2025 in Singapore, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.