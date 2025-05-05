Commentary: Leaders can offer helping hands, support to service members who may be gambling excessively

Courtesy Photo | Excessive gambling, also known as problem gambling, is a pattern of behavior that can...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Excessive gambling, also known as problem gambling, is a pattern of behavior that can lead to significant distress and impairment in daily life. Leaders play a key role in identifying those struggling with this issue. (DHA Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch) see less | View Image Page

By Richard Barton, DSW, Clinical Social Worker, Defense Health Agency-Public Health



As a leader, you play a critical role in maintaining the well-being and readiness of your service members. An often-overlooked aspect of a service member's mental and emotional health is their relationship with gambling. While many gamble casually, excessive gambling can have consequences, including financial difficulties, relationship problems and decreased job performance.



The changing face of gambling

Access to gambling has evolved. No longer confined to the gaming halls of the past, it’s now available 24/7 via personal computers and smartphones. A recent review of gambling and problematic gambling published in the August 2024 journal of public health, The Lancet, estimated the amount of money lost to gambling worldwide in 2025 will be nearly $531 billion.



Moreover, The Lancet study also found that 46% of adults and 18% of adolescents have gambled within the last 12 months. A January 2024 study conducted by the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services found that nearly 70% of its residents acknowledged gambling in the past year, with 10.7% gambling online and 10.2% betting on sports. In Department of Defense studies conducted over the past 30 years, 6.3-7.1% of service members reported having at least one gambling issue.



The Impact of Excessive Gambling on Military Service Members

Excessive gambling, also known as problem gambling, is a pattern of behavior that can lead to significant distress and impairment in daily life.



The military lifestyle can lead some service members to be inclined to excessive gambling. Some of those factors include:

• Using gambling to relieve periods of stress and anxiousness

• Turning to gambling to combat boredom, such as during extended periods of “hurry-up and wait”

• Easy access to online betting platforms and, in some duty locations, gaming facilities

• Social pressures from peers, especially while viewing sporting events

• Limited financial literacy and budgeting skills



Excessive gambling can have serious consequences for service members, including:

• Financial difficulties, such as debt and bankruptcy

• Relationship problems, including marital issues and estrangement from family and friends

• Decreased job performance and reduced readiness

• Increased risk of mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety

• Risk of increased alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse

• Disruptions to unit cohesion and morale



Warning Signs of Excessive Gambling

Early identification is critical in addressing excessive gambling. Leaders play a key role in identifying those struggling with this issue. Be on the lookout for the following warning signs:

• Changes in behavior, such as increased irritability or mood swings

• Concerns or difficulties with paying bills or debts on time

• Frequent borrowing or requests for financial assistance

• Unexplained absences or tardiness

• Decreased participation in unit activities or social events

• Social media posts or conversations suggesting excessive gaming or betting



Strategies for Leader Support for Service Members who may be having gambling issues

Leaders need to take steps to identify and support service members who may be struggling with excessive gambling.

• Maintain an open-door policy: Encourage service members to come forward and discuss their concerns or struggles with excessive gambling

• Foster a supportive unit culture: Promote open communication to help reduce stigma around mental health concerns, including excessive gambling

• Promote peer support: Enable mentorship programs to help foster a culture of trust and provide a responsive support network

• Conduct regular unit assessments: Consistently assess unit cohesion and morale to identify potential issues, including those related to excessive gambling

• Identify and support the use of financial education and resources: Ensure service members know the base or installation services that offer budgeting and money management training

• Ensure access to counseling and support services: Make service members aware of, and facilitate access to, available services, including substance abuse treatment programs and financial counseling

• Develop a policy on excessive gambling: Mirror existing unit policies or develop a policy on excessive gambling and betting, including consequences for excessive behavior

• Maintain regular performance evaluations: Discuss any potential personal issues, such as excessive gaming or betting, as part of regular performance evaluations

• Stay informed: Keep up to date on the latest research and trends related to excessive gambling by military service members



Conclusion

Excessive gambling is a serious issue that can lead to significant consequences for service members. Leaders are critical in identifying and supporting service members struggling with this issue. By maintaining an open-door policy, conducting regular unit assessments, and providing financial education and resources, military leaders can help service members who may be struggling with excessive gambling.



Remember, early identification and support are key in addressing excessive gambling. Working together can help service members overcome this issue and maintain their overall well-being and readiness.



The Defense Health Agency supports our Nation by improving health and building readiness–making extraordinary experiences ordinary and exceptional outcomes routine.



NOTE: The mention of any non-federal entity and/or its products is for informational purposes only, and is not to be construed or interpreted, in any manner, as federal endorsement of that non-federal entity or its products.