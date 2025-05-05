NSA Souda Bay Hosts Summer Safety Stand Down

Photo By Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval...... read more read more Photo By Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay use simulation drunk goggles during a Summer Safety Stand Down event hosted by the NSA Souda Bay Safety Office at the base softball field on May 6, 2025. Sailors and civilian employees participated in the safety stand down by attending multiple resource stations to learn how to stay safe while participating in summertime activities. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 6, 2025) The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Safety Office in Crete, Greece, hosted a Summer Safety Stand Down event at the NSA Souda Bay base softball field on May 6, 2025.



During the event, NSA Souda Bay personnel visited multiple resource stations, lead by base subject matter experts, to learn how to stay safe while participating in summertime activities both on and off base. They also watched a skit about the dangers of driving while intoxicated performed by the NSA Souda Bay Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions.



“Even though we're a small installation, the safety of our people is a huge priority,” said Kevin Breitenstein, installation program director, NSA Souda Bay. “Our personnel and Sailors are the backbone of this community, and their safety and well-being are paramount to the leadership and myself. The Summer Safety Stand Down is just one way we demonstrate that commitment to them!”



Participants visited booths, speaking with experts about various topics including water safety, wellness, fire safety, and more. After their discussion, they received a stamp in their safety passport, provided by the Safety Office.



“We want everybody on the facility to come in and get some awareness of different things going on – drugs, alcohol, motorcycle safety, MWR events - so they have knowledge of the safety needed with each thing,” said Chief Steelworker Brandi Cincinati, safety chief, NSA Souda Bay. “Then, when they are out, and somebody is with them who makes a mistake, they know what’s wrong, they fix it, and they utilize the buddy system.”



Additionally, the participants identified a safety hazard and provided a potential solution, giving the Safety Office the opportunity to collect input from the community.



“The camaraderie and the community spirit make it special,” continued Breitenstein. “Bringing everyone together - from the commanding officer on down - to focus on something that benefits us all is really what it's about. It's a chance to connect, swap stories, and learn from one another how to be safe this summer.”



Base leadership attended the event to highlight the importance of summer safety around Crete.



“As we enter the 101 Critical Days of Summer, I want every member of Team Souda to safely take advantage of the amazing opportunities here in Crete,” said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Having a plan and knowing your limitations are key ingredients to a safe and fun summer.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.