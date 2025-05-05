Innovation stars at DEVCOM STAR Challenge

Photo By Greg Newswanger | Beth Ferry, the Director of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or...... read more read more Photo By Greg Newswanger | Beth Ferry, the Director of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance Center, delivers the keynote message to the competitors of the DEVCOM Science, Technology, And Research, or STAR, Challenge STEM competition April 14, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The science, technology, engineering and math competition comprised of four teams from Norwich University, The Citadel and Virginia Military Institute. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger, DEVCOM Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, wrapped up its 8-month long Science, Technology, And Research, or STAR, Challenge STEM competition with a finalist event and award ceremony April 14, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



The science, technology, engineering and math competition served as an opportunity to leverage the next generation of technical and warfighting excellence by challenging students from three senior military colleges.



“You all represent a diverse range of majors, from computer science to mechanical engineering to chemical engineering to physics, all of which align with what drives DEVCOM in our commitment to service,” Beth Ferry, the Director of DEVCOM Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance Center, told the students during the opening remarks. “Reviewing your proposals, I’m very excited to listen to your technical presentations.”



Ferry served as the keynote speaker and as one of five judges for the finalist event.



Four teams from Norwich University, The Citadel and Virginia Military Institute worked on a problem set that focused on developing alternative power sources for existing communication devices.



Each team worked alongside DEVCOM civilians and service members, who served as mentors and stewards of DEVCOM as the preeminent technology organization of the Army and as a community leader in growing STEM education.



Col. Cade Saie, the Military Deputy for DEVCOM Analysis Center, or DAC, served as a mentor for Norwich Cadets, comprised of students from Norwich University, as they worked on a portable, energy dense charging system for their project, and came away from the competition proud of the way his team, and all the teams, attempted to tackle the problem set from the perspective of a military officer.



“One of the aspects of being an officer is that you must have the ability to problem solve whether under gunfire, or in a conference room,” he said. “I think that’s one of the things that each one of these teams did a really good job of: demonstrating their ability to navigate problems. One of the teams couldn’t order equipment until a week before the finalist event because of funding issues, one of the teams had to deal with a fire; everyone had to navigate problems while working a solution.”



Sgt. 1st Class Markus Washington, the noncommissioned officer in charge for the DAC Research, Development, Test and Evaluation team, served as a mentor for Team Cid Cyber, comprised of students from The Citadel, as they worked on their Flying Autonomous Relay Equipment project, and took that role on with a long-term leadership development perspective.



“I volunteered to serve as a mentor because it gave me an opportunity to have a direct impact on shaping the future of our country,” Washington said. “I think there is a responsibility there for DEVCOM to provide future leaders with a head start in modernization, research and development, and technology development. I did that by combining operational experience with technical expertise in my feedback when the team shared their ideas throughout the phases of the challenge.”



Charneta Samms, the DEVCOM Chief Technology Officer, served as a judge, and left the event impressed with each of the projects from the four teams.



“I was very impressed by the students with their creativity and the work they put in the projects to come up with innovative ways to solve Army problems,” she said. “I was looking for real innovation and real creativity, and I could tell they did their homework in that regard. They really thought about a different way in tackling the problem.”



Inspiring creativity and innovation while problem solving remains a goal of the STAR Challenge, as well as the many other STEM programs and competitions that DEVCOM participates in, each serving to inspire and grow STEM education in their unique way and niche field.



“Hosting these kinds of events are important because it gets students excited about solving Army problems, about solving problems in innovative ways, and keeps them excited about STEM as a whole,” Samms said. “Maybe they’ll come work on Army problems later on, but even if they don’t, they can take that knowledge and excitement that they had for getting after an operational challenge and apply that to wherever they go.”



Ferry had a similar talking point in her final message to the students, expressing words of encouragement for a shared, innovative future.



“I would ask you all to continue to be curious while pursuing your careers in STEM, because the Army needs you, and places like DEVCOM needs you,” Ferry said.



Team Flying Wheels, comprised of students from The Citadel, won the challenge for their application of using flywheel technology to combat electromagnetic pulse attacks against drones.



Intuitive Thinkers, comprised of students from VMI, worked on a battery strength monitoring unit for their project.