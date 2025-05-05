Kentucky National Guard members gather for National Day of Prayer

Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Chap. (Col.) Angela White, Kentucky National Guard state chaplain, gives a...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Chap. (Col.) Angela White, Kentucky National Guard state chaplain, gives a prayer for fallen Service members and their families at the Kentucky National Day of Prayer event at the Wellman Armory in Frankfort, Ky. on May 1, 2025. The Kentucky National Guard held its 15th annual National Day of Prayer for service members, civilians, fallen warriors and their families at a breakfast ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The chaplain corps of the Kentucky National Guard held a prayer breakfast and service for the National Day of Prayer at the Wellman Armory in Frankfort on May 1, 2025.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jennifer Ritchie, Kentucky’s command chief warrant officer, began the service with a brief history about Kentucky’s history with the National Day of Prayer.



“The spring observance for calls of prayer were established by Pres. Harry S. Truman in 1952 as the National Day of Prayer,” said Ritchie. “The day of prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians… as well as Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and those of Jewish faith, reflecting the demographics of the United States.”



The service included a free breakfast, including coffee and juice, to those attending and the singing of “America, the Beautiful” by U.S. Army Sgt. Brittny Kempfer, a vocalist from the 202nd Army Band, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, remarks from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, and prayers for Soldiers, Airmen, and fallen Service members.



The even concluded with the members of the 202nd Army Band’s woodwind quartet playing a solemn version of “Amazing Grace”.



U.S. Army Chap. (Col.) Angela White, the Kentucky National Guard senior Army chaplain, explained the importance of the National Day of Prayer.



“I love that we can all come together, maybe not all of the same backgrounds, but to pray together and for each other,” said White. “To pray for our nation, each other, it’s an important thing to do as a team.”



“And it is important that we have that from every department. The Army Guard, the Air Guard, the Department of Military Affairs, and our retirees come together for each other. What is special about the Kentucky National Guard is that we get to hear every voice. That is a huge takeaway.”