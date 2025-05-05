Illinois Launches Military Reciprocity Program for Law Enforcement Certification

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (Police Training Board) announced a major step forward for Illinois National Guard service members transitioning to civilian law enforcement May 7, 2025 in Springfield.



The new military reciprocity policy recognizes prior military training for certification purposes, creating a more efficient pathway into Illinois law enforcement careers.



“Our Illinois Army National Guard Military Police and Air National Guard Security Forces personnel spend a lot of time training and learning law enforcement techniques in our ranks. This program expands the number of military occupational specialties that can translate into civilian careers,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are great employees who perform well under pressure, possess great integrity, and are professional in everything they do.”



This policy change reflects months of collaboration and underscores the state’s commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty service members beyond their military service.

For more information, visit: ptb.illinois.gov

