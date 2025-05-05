Team Moody honors maintenance excellence at 2025 MPOY

The banquet was an evening of recognition, camaraderie, and reflection on the vital role maintainers play in mission success. From turning wrenches to troubleshooting complex systems, these Airmen ensure aircraft are ready at a moment’s notice, directly supporting the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force.



“Our nominees and award winners tonight have worked extremely hard, and they are our true rock stars of this evening,” said Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander. “We are proud of you, and you are true professionals.”



As the 23rd MXG commander, Buckner oversees the 23rd Wing’s maintenance training program and ensures the qualification and capability for worldwide development of personnel and cargo. During his speech, he praised his Airmen’s technical skill, but also their dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence.



“You’ve been trained, you’ve been tested, and you’ve exceeded the highest standards and that will be reflected tonight at these awards,” Buckner said.



MPOY also showcased the unity and teamwork that drive mission success, reminding every nominee that their recognition reflects their entire team’s hard work.



“Being nominated is honestly a privilege,” said Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Perez, a noncommissioned officer-level Maintenance Professional of the Year nominee. “So, it feels great to be honored and to see that our hard work pays off, but we’re mostly here for the Airmen.”



The MPOY ceremony showcased dozens of awards, and the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron stood out with 12 individual wins. Despite their strong showing, the Squadron of the Year Award ultimately went to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron.







MPOY winners for 2025 are as follows:



Lance P. Sijan Award:

Junior Enlisted: Tech. Sgt. Robert Parks, 41st RGS

Junior Officer: Capt. Davis Madsen, 41st RGS

Senior Officer: Maj. Jonathan Bradley, 23rd MXS



General Leo Marquez Award (Aircraft Maintenance Category)

Airman: Senior Airman Mark Gilbert, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Kristopher McKee, 41st RGS

SNCO: Master Sgt. William Bennett, 41st RGS

CGO: 1st Lt. Matthew Merritt, 41st RGS

FGO: Maj. Stephen Cox, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron



General Leo Marquez Award (Munitions and Missile Maintenance Category)

Airman: Senior Airman Darren Daman, 41st RGS

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Brent Brocklehurst, 41st RGS

SNCO: Master Sgt. Timothy White, 74th FGS

CGO: 2d Lt. Sierra Ritter, 23rd Munitions Squadron

FGO: Lt. Col. Henry Hughes, 23rd MUNS



General Lew Allen Award:

Enlisted: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Ramsey, 74th FGS

Officer: Capt. Tyler Shumard, 75th FGS



CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year:

Staff Sgt. LuBang Rino



Outstanding Aircraft Armament of the Year:

Technician: Senior Airman Brianna Southern, 23rd MUNS

Supervisor: Staff Sgt. David Walker, 74th FGS

Manager: Master Sgt. Johnathan Grieg, 74th FGS



Load Crew of the Year:

Staff Sgt. Wilson, 75th FGS

Senior Airman Borboa, 75th FGS

Senior Airman Morales, 75th FGS



Outstanding Munitions of the Year:

Technician: Senior Airman Jett Vecchio, 23rd MUNS

Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Jared Taylor, 23rd MUNS

Manager: Master Sgt. Albert Hammac III, 23rd MUNS



Maintenance Support Professional of the Year:

Airman: Senior Airman Sean Douglas, 41st RGS

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Zachary Titus, 41st RGS

SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Jacoby Madden, 74th FGS

CGO: 1st Lt. Kristopher Casanova, 23rd MUNS





Maintenance Professional of the Year:

Airman: Senior Airman Christopher Oxford, 23rd MXS

NCO: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Hammons, 23rd MXS

SNCO: Master Sgt. Matthew Gibbs, 74th FGS

CGO: Capt. David Madsen, 41st RGS

FGO: Maj. Jason Story, 74th FGS



Scheduler of the Year:

Airman: Senior Airman Shawn Joseph, 41st RGS

NCO: Staff Sgt. Carlee Shaw, 41st RGS

