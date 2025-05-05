Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody honors maintenance excellence at 2025 MPOY

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell 

    23rd Wing

    The banquet was an evening of recognition, camaraderie, and reflection on the vital role maintainers play in mission success. From turning wrenches to troubleshooting complex systems, these Airmen ensure aircraft are ready at a moment’s notice, directly supporting the operational readiness of the U.S. Air Force.

    “Our nominees and award winners tonight have worked extremely hard, and they are our true rock stars of this evening,” said Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander. “We are proud of you, and you are true professionals.”

    As the 23rd MXG commander, Buckner oversees the 23rd Wing’s maintenance training program and ensures the qualification and capability for worldwide development of personnel and cargo. During his speech, he praised his Airmen’s technical skill, but also their dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence.

    “You’ve been trained, you’ve been tested, and you’ve exceeded the highest standards and that will be reflected tonight at these awards,” Buckner said.

    MPOY also showcased the unity and teamwork that drive mission success, reminding every nominee that their recognition reflects their entire team’s hard work.

    “Being nominated is honestly a privilege,” said Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Perez, a noncommissioned officer-level Maintenance Professional of the Year nominee. “So, it feels great to be honored and to see that our hard work pays off, but we’re mostly here for the Airmen.”

    The MPOY ceremony showcased dozens of awards, and the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron stood out with 12 individual wins. Despite their strong showing, the Squadron of the Year Award ultimately went to the 23rd Maintenance Squadron.



    MPOY winners for 2025 are as follows:

    Lance P. Sijan Award:
    Junior Enlisted: Tech. Sgt. Robert Parks, 41st RGS
    Junior Officer: Capt. Davis Madsen, 41st RGS
    Senior Officer: Maj. Jonathan Bradley, 23rd MXS

    General Leo Marquez Award (Aircraft Maintenance Category)
    Airman: Senior Airman Mark Gilbert, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Kristopher McKee, 41st RGS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. William Bennett, 41st RGS
    CGO: 1st Lt. Matthew Merritt, 41st RGS
    FGO: Maj. Stephen Cox, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron

    General Leo Marquez Award (Munitions and Missile Maintenance Category)
    Airman: Senior Airman Darren Daman, 41st RGS
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Brent Brocklehurst, 41st RGS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Timothy White, 74th FGS
    CGO: 2d Lt. Sierra Ritter, 23rd Munitions Squadron
    FGO: Lt. Col. Henry Hughes, 23rd MUNS

    General Lew Allen Award:
    Enlisted: Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Ramsey, 74th FGS
    Officer: Capt. Tyler Shumard, 75th FGS

    CMSgt Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year:
    Staff Sgt. LuBang Rino

    Outstanding Aircraft Armament of the Year:
    Technician: Senior Airman Brianna Southern, 23rd MUNS
    Supervisor: Staff Sgt. David Walker, 74th FGS
    Manager: Master Sgt. Johnathan Grieg, 74th FGS

    Load Crew of the Year:
    Staff Sgt. Wilson, 75th FGS
    Senior Airman Borboa, 75th FGS
    Senior Airman Morales, 75th FGS

    Outstanding Munitions of the Year:
    Technician: Senior Airman Jett Vecchio, 23rd MUNS
    Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Jared Taylor, 23rd MUNS
    Manager: Master Sgt. Albert Hammac III, 23rd MUNS

    Maintenance Support Professional of the Year:
    Airman: Senior Airman Sean Douglas, 41st RGS
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Zachary Titus, 41st RGS
    SNCO: Senior Master Sgt. Jacoby Madden, 74th FGS
    CGO: 1st Lt. Kristopher Casanova, 23rd MUNS


    Maintenance Professional of the Year:
    Airman: Senior Airman Christopher Oxford, 23rd MXS
    NCO: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Hammons, 23rd MXS
    SNCO: Master Sgt. Matthew Gibbs, 74th FGS
    CGO: Capt. David Madsen, 41st RGS
    FGO: Maj. Jason Story, 74th FGS

    Scheduler of the Year:
    Airman: Senior Airman Shawn Joseph, 41st RGS
    NCO: Staff Sgt. Carlee Shaw, 41st RGS

