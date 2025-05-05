BH 25-2: 18 CES Keeps Kadena’s Water Running

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, Water and Fuels Systems team, practiced their ability to rapidly restore a simulated damaged pipeline during a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, May 8, 2025.



During this training, Airmen simulated removing a section of pipeline that was damaged, and then restoring water capabilities. This is a crucial function in wartime and real-world contingencies.



“If a natural disaster […] knocks out a pipeline, we can use [this experience] to get jets back in the air or water flowing back to our faucets,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Orsborn, 18th CES liquid fuel maintenance supervisor.



These exercises prepare airmen to deploy the system efficiently and effectively under pressure.



“Broken pipes happen often, so having hands-on experience is essential,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Seth Boyer, water fuels maintenance system journeyman. “When it’s your first time, it can feel overwhelming, but having experienced teammates there to guide you through what’s happening, why it’s happening, and how to fix it makes all the difference.”



From contingency operations to disaster response, the 18th CES plays a crucial role in sustaining life and power at Kadena, and they are better prepared than ever to keep jets fueled, water flowing, and the mission on track.



Learning from planned and executed operations, the 18th Wing will continue to flex its enhanced operational abilities to respond to real world scenarios as the Keystone of the Pacific.

