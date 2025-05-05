I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez serves in the Radiology department at Naval Health Clinic...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez serves in the Radiology department at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point with aspirations to commission and serve as an officer. The Azusa, California native specifically requested assignment to the department to gain hands-on experience working alongside the facility’s Radiological Technologists. Tellez is scheduled to attend specialized medical training, known as “C-School” in spring of 2026. This training will allow her to further her service in the Navy and progress towards her career goal see less | View Image Page

A Corpsman at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point aspires to expand her skills and service in Navy Medicine while continuing her family’s legacy of military service.



Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez serves in the clinic’s Radiology department with aspirations to commission and serve as a Navy Medical Corps Officer specializing in Radiology.



“I joined the Navy to pursue my goals in the medical field while also following in my great grandfather’s footsteps…hoping to make him and my family proud,” said the Azusa, California native.



Tellez, a General Duty Corpsman, actively sought assignment to the Radiology department. She checks in patients, schedules appointments and shadows the facility’s radiological technologists as they perform imaging procedures.



By shadowing the technologists, she is learning how to take different images using X-ray machines, CT scans and ultrasounds she said.



Tellez enjoys working in the Radiology department because of the hands-on knowledge, experience and training she receives from her colleagues. She also appreciates ready access to her leadership for further mentorship and development.



Tellez is scheduled to attend specialized medical training, known as “C-School” in the spring of 2026 to continue her service in the Navy and work towards her career goal of commissioning as an officer in the service’s Medical Corps.