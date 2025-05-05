Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Barber, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Barber, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), poses to show off the “Wheels of Destiny” logo on the back of a reflective vest at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, April 22, 2025. The vest represents the bicycle club formed by members of the brigade’s S6 section to promote fitness and camaraderie during deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder) see less | View Image Page

Wheels of Destiny



By Sgt. Brianna Badder



CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – In an effort to build morale and community while deployed, Signal Communications (S6) Soldiers assigned to Task Force PEGASUS, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), have “spun up” a bicycle club; callsign—“Wheels of Destiny.”

Staff Sgt. Sean Smith, a Signal Support Systems Specialist (25U) in HHC, said the bike club initially started as the S6 Soldiers just trying to get around their newfound home. However, they soon had the idea of making it official and holding meets, which then grew to an official club with uniforms and positions. It gained the interest of Soldiers within other units on the installation.

“Other people across… not only just the brigade, but other units on the base see us and say, ‘Hey, that’s really cool, can I join?’” said Smith.

The club meets every Friday night for an official meeting, along with informal rides throughout the week. The Friday meet often consists of members riding around the base together for about an hour, then often meeting to play cards, eat, and just enjoy time together.

“We do a lot of events together,” said Smith. “We’re constantly doing things, like nightly rides, as a group and inviting others.”

The “Wheels of Destiny Bicycling Club” not only brings Soldiers together to ride bikes and build camaraderie, but members also volunteer their time to fix abandoned bikes and give them to Soldiers who can benefit from them.

“We originally rented bikes from the MWR, but we started seeing that there were a lot of abandoned bikes around the base,” said Smith. “We began asking if we could take them and fix them up, and we were able to start handing them out to Soldiers.”

Besides the morale boost, the weekly and nightly rides have provided an easy and consistent way to stay active and improve physical fitness. The regular cardio has helped many Soldiers manage stress, maintain endurance, and stay mission-ready during long days.

Smith said the motivation and enthusiasm from the fellow club members helps them hold each other accountable to keep riding.

“It helps people get out and be active so people aren’t just doing nothing,” said Smith.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Brownsberger, an Information Technology Specialist (25B) in HHC, is the bicycle club’s secretary. He emphasized the relationships and community that have been formed since the founding of the organization.

“We’re already close-knit, but having the bike club just accentuates that,” said Brownsberger.

Brownsberger said “Wheels of Destiny” has made the mundanity of deployment more exciting and gives Soldiers an activity to look forward to during the long days.

“The bike club has definitely been the highlight of my deployment so far,” said Brownsberger. “It’s a lot of long days and nights out here being away from home, but just riding around with all my friends having a good time makes it good.”

Despite being far away from the comforts of home and family, the club gives Soldiers a chance to form lasting bonds and make memories with their peers. Brownsberger and Smith both said the club feels like a second family to them, as well as many of the other members.

“On deployment, you’re not able to be with your family, but out here you’re able to make family,” said Brownsberger.