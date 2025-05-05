Data Course Prepares 39th SSB for Data-Driven Future

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Derrick Kozlowski, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army Signal School,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Derrick Kozlowski, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army Signal School, discusses the four types of data analytics during the Data for Leaders Course April 30, 2025, at Chièvres, Belgium. Members of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion participated in the two-day workshop that is designed to enhance participants’ understanding of data’s transformative potential within military operations. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — Members of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion recently seized an invaluable opportunity to expand their leadership capabilities by participating in the Data for Leaders Course, which took place from April 30 to May 1, 2025. This two-day workshop, led by U.S. Army Capt. Derrick Kozlowski, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Army Signal School, was tailored to enhance participants’ understanding of data’s transformative potential within military operations.



The course tackled critical topics essential for modern leadership, including data literacy, governance, cloud fundamentals, zero trust principles, and the use of Power BI, a powerful analytics tool. Designed for officers, non-commissioned officers, warrant officers, DoD civilians, and emerging data professionals, the program aimed to cultivate a data-centric mindset vital for decision-making in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.



Ms. April Pinsonneault, an IT Specialist with the battalion, emphasized the course’s relevance.



“The training provided practical skills that are directly applicable to our missions. The segments on data cleaning and Power BI reporting were particularly invaluable,” she said.



Captain Kozlowski’s engaging anecdotes and real-world examples injected a practical dimension into the training, making complex concepts accessible.



“His passion and experience elevate the Data for Leaders course beyond a standard training session; it’s a true master class,” Ms. Pinsonneault added, highlighting how these elements deepened the participants’ understanding of data analysis.



The initiative to bring this training to the Watchdog Battalion stemmed from the proactive efforts of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ashley Ulricson. Aware of the critical need for improved data literacy in modern military operations, Lt. Ulricson orchestrated the course’s scheduling, exemplifying her dedication to the professional development of her peers.



“I met Captain Kozlowski during my undergraduate internship with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment’s Data Integrated Maintenance Environment,” 1st Lt. Ulricson recounted. “His influence inspired me to commission as a Signal Officer. He has been at the forefront of the U.S. Army’s adoption of data literacy and has championed a data-centered Signal Corps.”



1st Lt. Ulricson’s vision for the course centered on creating a shared understanding among senior leaders about the significance of adopting a data-centered mindset to facilitate faster and better-informed decision-making within their operational areas.



“As members of a strategic signal battalion, our missions are increasingly data-centric. It’s imperative that we cultivate at least a fundamental understanding of data governance and its implications.”



In an ever-evolving military landscape, initiatives like the Data for Leaders Course represent crucial steps toward cultivating an informed and agile force. The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, alongside the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, is not merely keeping pace with the future; they are actively shaping the next generation of leaders for success in a data-driven world. Armed with the skills acquired from this course, participants are leading the charge in the Army’s crucial data transformation efforts.