Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Achieves Historic Dual Trauma Certification

Photo By Travis Jones | Landstuhl Regional Medical Center receives certification as an Überregionales TraumaZentrum, or supra-regional trauma center, by the German Trauma Society (DGU) during an award ceremony April 24, 2025, in Landstuhl, Germany. The certification recognizes LRMC's continued excellence in trauma care and its integration into the German national trauma network as the only American hospital outside the U.S. to receive such a designation. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center has achieved a historic milestone in international military medicine, becoming the first and only U.S. military hospital overseas to be designated a Supra Regional Trauma Center by the German Society for Trauma Surgery (DGU). This recognition underscores LRMC’s longstanding commitment to delivering world-class trauma care in support of U.S. and NATO forces across multiple combatant commands.



“Trauma comes out of the blue and often at unsociable hours, it requires dedication clearly evident by your excellent staff at LRMC,” said Professor (Dr.) Dietmar Pennig, DGU secretary general. “We are looking forward to our continuing collaboration and we congratulate you all on this outstanding achievement.”



The Supra Regional Trauma Center designation was commemorated Apr. 25 during a formal ceremony attended by U.S. military leaders, German medical officials, and NATO partners. The DGU’s recognition adds to LRMC’s already significant distinction as the only American College of Surgeons (ACS)-verified Level II Trauma Center located outside the United States, reaffirmed following a rigorous 14-month evaluation process.



“This honor speaks volumes about the extraordinary team we have here and the quality of care we provide, not just to our service members but also in close collaboration with our host nation partners,” said U.S. Army Col. Ted Brown, LRMC’s commanding officer.



According to senior military medical officials, LRMC serves as the final common pathway for the evacuation and treatment of wounded service members from the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), Central Command (CENTCOM), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Special Operations Command (SOCOM). As a critical node within the Combatant Command Trauma System, LRMC supports forward-deployed forces and ensures continuity of care from point of injury to definitive treatment.



“Our partnership with the DGU represents the strength of our alliance with Germany and our shared commitment to medical excellence,” said Connie Johnson, trauma program manager at LRMC. “This certification confirms that our standards and capabilities are on par with the most advanced trauma centers in Europe.”



The event also recognized LRMC’s role as a regional trauma hub certified by both the U.S. and host nation—a unique dual-recognition model that enhances interoperability and ensures readiness in support of contingency operations.



A senior military medical official indicated that as global security dynamics continue to evolve, LRMC remains postured to meet the demands of future conflicts, delivering mission-critical trauma care to U.S. service members, NATO allies, and partner nations when and where it is needed most.



“This certification is not only a testament to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s expertise but is also a reflection of their dedication to continuous improvement, patient safety, and quality care,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, director of Defense Health Network Europe and commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “As we celebrate this monumental achievement, we recognize that team Landstuhl’s work is far from over. They will continue to strive for excellence, to innovate, and to push the boundaries of what is possible in trauma care.”