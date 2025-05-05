ROK-U.S. Senior Leaders Unite for Air Defense Seminar at Chinhae Naval Base

Chinhae Naval Base, Korea – Air defense leaders from across the Republic of Korea (ROK) and United States Forces Korea (USFK) gathered at Chinhae Naval Base on May 2nd for the 2025 Korea Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Seminar. Hosted by the ROK Navy Task Fleet Command (TFC) and facilitated by the Pacific IAMD Center (PIC) and Joint Ballistic Training and Education Center (JBTEC), the event brought together commanders, strategists, and senior experts focused on strengthening allied air defense capabilities.

At the heart of the seminar was a Council of Colonels and Captains round table—an opportunity for senior leaders from the ROK Navy, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, US Naval Forces Korea, and USFK to engage directly in strategic discussions shaping the future of air and missile defense on the peninsula.

The event focused on deepening U.S.-ROK integration, enhancing combined readiness, and strengthening deterrence against evolving air and missile threats. With growing regional challenges, leaders emphasized that a fast, unified response across air, land, and sea domains is key to staying ahead. The message was clear: defending the skies of Korea is a shared mission—and one that demands constant coordination and innovation.

Following the round table, participants toured a Republic of Korea Naval vessel equipped with the cutting-edge Aegis Combat System, one of the world’s premier maritime air defense technologies. For many, it was a firsthand look at the level of technology and joint capability that backs the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance.

As threats continue to evolve, forums like the IAMD Seminar are crucial for maintaining the trust, readiness, and firepower necessary to keep the skies above Korea safe—every day, in every condition.

