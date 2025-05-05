How Tripler Army Medical Center is preparing the next generation of Army nurses

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | The Clinical Nurses Transition Program at Tripler Army Medical Center graduated a new...... read more read more Photo By Khinna Kaminske | The Clinical Nurses Transition Program at Tripler Army Medical Center graduated a new class of U.S. Army nurses in Kyser Auditorium on Apr. 25, 2025. Among those completing the program were 2nd Lt. Miahela Carausu, 2nd Lt. Cassidy Chaddock, 2nd Lt. Jordan DiJoseph, 2nd Lt. Maria Grant-Villacorta, 2nd Lt. Lauren Pickens and 2nd Lt. Kristina Ropiecki. (Defense Health Agency photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii — A group of six U.S. Army Nurses took the stage in Tripler Army Medical Center’s Kyser Auditorium on April 25, celebrating their completion of the hospital’s Clinical Nurse Transition Program.



Across the Military Health System, hospitals and clinics depend on highly skilled, well-trained nurses to provide high-quality patient care to active duty service members, veterans, and their families. Tripler’s CNTP is one of the programs that trains these nurses.



"These are new grads who have never worked as a registered nurse and are coming to us from the Basic Officer Leadership Course,” said Tina McNeal, director of TAMC’s CNTP program. “It's our job to show they are competent and confident nurses. With guidance from qualified preceptors, we provide a safe and supportive environment for nurses and patients, prioritizing patient safety and nurse development."



The CNTP, which falls under Tripler’s Directorate of Health and Education Training, is an accelerated program designed to cultivate new Army nurses by transitioning them from academics to clinical practice while also developing the leadership skills and competencies necessary to excel as an Army officer.



New nurses begin the program with a 45-day orientation and onboarding phase. The next 12 weeks of CNTP are dedicated to one-to-one precepted time. Each new nurse is paired with an experienced and qualified preceptor, and the precepted time is tailored to each nurse's needs. Experienced preceptors provide individualized guidance and feedback.



"The program is individualized to the nurses,” McNeal said. “Some of the nurses come in with experience or enlistee experience. Some of the nurses might progress quicker than 12 weeks. There's an evaluation tool that preceptors use to track progress against benchmarks. Our program isn't prescriptive. If a nurse isn't meeting benchmarks, that's okay. We create a plan that supports nurses who need extra time."



One of the successes of TAMC's CNTP program was revamping their evidence-based practice requirement, condensing it from six months to a two-day workshop at the end of precepted time. This change allowed nurses to collaborate, develop projects, and present to leaders, resulting in a more engaging and practical experience. The success of this approach led to its adoption as a recommended model for all CNTP sites, demonstrating the impact of TAMC’s innovative solution.



"They are standing up in their dress uniforms in front of the Chief Nursing Officer, Deputy Commander of Surgical Services, and other deputy lane section chiefs, and presenting a professional presentation.” McNeal said. “That's a huge success.”



One of the elements that sets TAMC's program apart is a sponsorship program, connecting participants with clinical learning, personalized support, and communication that begins before participants even arrive in Hawaii. This proactive approach helps new nurses navigate the unique challenges of military life, ensuring a smooth transition and reducing anxiety about the unknowns of Army culture, protocols, and expectations.



“We provide personalized support 30-plus days before arrival, including airport pickup, hotel accommodations, and resource coordination,” said Maj. Daniel J. Hines, assistant director of the program. "Our goal is to immerse them in Tripler's culture and Army life, ensuring a smooth onboarding, which often includes relocation, deployment, benefits, and managing money."



The program intentionally fosters community and teamwork among new Army nurses, recognizing that isolation can be challenging. By encouraging volunteer work, social events, and team-building activities, such as participating in marathons and celebrating the Army Nurse Corps Birthday, nurses develop essential networking skills and learn to rely on each other.



Program participants also devote a significant amount of time to volunteer work. The recent cohort volunteered more than 200 hours in the past eight months, with many members pursuing the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. The cohort earned first place in this year’s TAMC Safety Video campaign, lead unit physical trainings, and were key participants in the Army Nurse Corps Birthday celebration. This group participated in Initial Combat Training and Leader Development, which help increase the overall numbers for the Combat Medical Specialist role within the Army.



The cohort also participates in volunteer work supporting the greater Oahu community. Teams provided medical support for the last three Honolulu Marathons. They also participated in a project to restore the ecosystem of Honolulu’s Ala Wai Canal, creating nearly 1,000 Genki Balls — mud balls filled with microorganisms that digest sludge and act as a “probiotic” for the environment.



“We are putting them in situations where they must lean on each other,” Hines said. “This approach helps to identify emerging leaders and creates a cohesive unit that can work together seamlessly, even in high-pressure situations like a code on the floor.”



The program’s success is a testament to the dedication and passion of its leaders.



“With her unwavering commitment to excellence, she has maintained an elevated standard, even in the face of changing military landscapes,” Hines said, “Her tireless efforts have created a program that not only produces exceptional nurses but also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among its participants.”



Having personally experienced the struggles of transitioning into clinical practice as a new nurse, McNeal knows firsthand the challenges that can come with being thrown into a high-stakes environment without adequate support. Her own difficult transition, which nearly led her to leave the profession, has fueled her passion for creating a better experience for others.



McNeal has dedicated herself to developing a comprehensive and supportive program that sets them up for success, rather than leaving them to navigate the complexities of clinical practice alone.



“I do love it, so it makes it easy,” McNeal said. “I do love the job! I am proud to be a part of this team and to contribute to the development of the next generation of Army nurse leaders. That’s why I love it.”