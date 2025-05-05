USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Speaks At Special Operations Forces Week 2025

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Sullivan | Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, Gen. Stephen N. Whiting , Gen. (retired) Laura J....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Sullivan | Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, Gen. Stephen N. Whiting , Gen. (retired) Laura J. Richardson, Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, and Peter Bergen held a panel to discuss how SOF’s unique capabilities deter conflict and prepare for victory when deterrence fails during SOF Week on 6 May, 2025. U.S. Special Operations Command and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation annually co-host Special Operations Forces Week for the international SOF community to share lessons learned across the Department of Defense, the interagency, allies and partners, academia and industry. These relationships demonstrate the power of partnership to ensure our warfighters’ readiness. The SOF Week venue provides the team of teams to gather for collaboration, education and modernization in support of national defense priorities. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke alongside senior military leaders during a panel discussion, Deterrence through SOF Power: U.S. Combatant Commanders’ Perspectives, at the Special Operations Forces Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, May 6.



The panel also included U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle, commander of Allied SOF Command. Discussions highlighted SOF’s role in building partnerships, gaining access and intelligence, maintaining asymmetric advantages, and shaping conditions to prevail across the spectrum of conflict.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.