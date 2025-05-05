Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Speaks At Special Operations Forces Week 2025

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, spoke alongside senior military leaders during a panel discussion, Deterrence through SOF Power: U.S. Combatant Commanders’ Perspectives, at the Special Operations Forces Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, May 6.

    The panel also included U.S. Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, and U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle, commander of Allied SOF Command. Discussions highlighted SOF’s role in building partnerships, gaining access and intelligence, maintaining asymmetric advantages, and shaping conditions to prevail across the spectrum of conflict.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

