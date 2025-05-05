Reservist weaves passion into fulfilling life of service

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- The crisp morning air carried the scent of pine as Master Sgt. Alexander Northrup paused on his back porch, a steaming mug of coffee warming his hands. The familiar sounds of nature – birdsong, rustling leaves, the distant sound of a nearby stream – provided a soothing backdrop to his thoughts as he reflected on the diverse paths that had shaped his life.



An Air Force first sergeant in the 313th airlift squadron, a human resource development specialist with the Department of the Army, and a passionate outdoorsman, Northrup is a testament to the multifaceted nature of a citizen airman. His journey, woven from threads of service, leadership, and a deep connection to the natural world, is an inspiring example of how diverse experiences converge to create a life of purpose and meaning.



Northrup’s path to becoming an Air Force reservist began with eight years of active-duty service as a Security Forces member in North Dakota. While he valued his time on active duty, he realized his true calling lay beyond the traditional military career path. Seeking new opportunities and a change of scenery, he transitioned to the Air Force Reserves, drawn by a training manager position that aligned with his passion for education and mentorship.



"The reserves offered the perfect balance," said Northrup. "Allowing me to pursue my educational goals while continuing to serve my country."



His move to the Pacific Northwest opened a new chapter in his life, both personally and professionally. He embraced the region's natural beauty, finding solace and inspiration in its vast forests and rugged mountains. His passion for the outdoors led him to volunteer at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, where he shared his knowledge and enthusiasm with visitors.



"It ties two of my passions together, observing nature and furthering education," said Northrup. "What I find most rewarding are those small ‘aha’ moments you catch a person engaging with nature."



His civilian career followed a parallel path of service and leadership. As a Human Resource Development Specialist with the Department of the Army, Northrup played a vital role in supporting the Defense Health Agency, ensuring its civilian workforce received the training and development needed to excel in their roles.



Laurie Anderson, Human Resource Development Chief at the U.S. Army Civilian Human Resources Agency, noted Northrup’s quick integration into the team.



"It soon became apparent that he brought a unique set of skills to the table, particularly in the areas of data mining and reporting,” said Anderson. “He rapidly got up to speed on the team's metrics requirements and demonstrated a remarkable ability to quickly learn and master the various platforms and data sources at his disposal."



Northrup’s ability to analyze data, identify trends, and implement efficient processes proved invaluable as the DHA rapidly expanded its workforce.



"It's been an exciting challenge," said Northrup. "Contributing to the growth and development of such a vital organization."



But it was his role as a first sergeant in the Air Force Reserves where his leadership and dedication to people truly shone. Northrup embraced the responsibility of guiding and mentoring his fellow airmen, providing a steady presence during both challenging and triumphant times. Whether addressing personal crises, navigating disciplinary issues, or celebrating achievements, Northrup approached each situation with empathy and a desire to help others thrive.



Col. Anniesa Selimos, Air Force Chief of Nursing Operations, attests to Northrup’s character and dedication.



"Northrup is one of the most selfless people I have ever worked with,” said Selimos. “He tirelessly cared for every member in our squadron and was always available to help the airmen at the 446th.”



Northrup recalled an experience where an airman under his leadership faced a devastating personal loss while away on a training exercise. He immediately mobilized a network of support, coordinating with both military and civilian agencies to ensure the airman received the necessary resources and compassion to navigate this difficult time.



"It was a powerful reminder of the importance of teamwork and resilience," said Northrup. "We all came together to support our fellow airman, demonstrating the true meaning of camaraderie."



Throughout his diverse experiences, Northrup remained grounded in a set of core values that guided his actions and interactions. Honesty, integrity, and a belief in second chances formed the foundation of his leadership style, fostering trust and respect among his colleagues and the airmen he serves.



"Walk the walk," Northrup said. "And always strive to live up to the values you espouse."



As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows across the porch, Northrup finished his coffee, a sense of contentment settling over him. He had found a way to weave together his passions for service, education, and the outdoors, creating a life that was both fulfilling and impactful. His journey as a reservist is a testament to the power of embracing diverse experiences, pursuing personal growth, and dedicating oneself to making a difference in the lives of others.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 04:26 Story ID: 497334 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reservist weaves passion into fulfilling life of service, by TSgt Paolo Felicitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.