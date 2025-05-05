TRADEWINDS 25 Caribbean Task Force meets to continue annual training partnership on Caribbean interoperability and response

Photo By Spc. Astia LeBron | The Caribbean Taskforce conducts a group mentorship briefing at Tetron Bay, Trinidad...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Astia LeBron | The Caribbean Taskforce conducts a group mentorship briefing at Tetron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago, during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 29, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Astia LeBron) see less | View Image Page

TETERON BAY, Trinidad and Tobago - Caribbean military forces, law enforcement agencies and humanitarian organizations are working together during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), a multinational exercise designed to strengthen disaster response and security coordination across the region.



A major component of the exercise is the Caribbean Task Force (CTF), a training track where command teams from Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations engage in scenario-based drills, strategic planning and leadership development. These exercises enhance interoperability and improve preparedness for regional threats ranging from natural disasters to armed conflict.



“The relationship I built with my mentor has allowed me to support the training of up-and-coming leaders and provide operations continuity by implementing lessons learned,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lystra Bastian of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, who serves as the TW25 J6 commander. “It’s not just an opportunity to build expertise, but an opportunity to build relationships.”

The CTF was first incorporated into TRADEWINDS in 2014 and has since evolved into a key element of the region’s defense response under CARICOM. Canadian subject-matter experts have supported the CTF since 2017, offering mentorship and training models that foster cooperation across nations.



Each year, participants use realistic simulations to build crisis response skills. The exercises draw on actual case studies and challenge teams to make decisions about resource management, conflict resolution, and joint intelligence operations.



“We use simulations to test our response to scenarios that could occur in real life,” said Cpl. Navindra Somwaru, a force protection officer with the Guyana Defence Force. “This is a good way to understand how and why to respond to certain threats.”



Maj. Zenon Ciego of the Belize Defence Force, who leads the TW25 Joint Intelligence Command Center, said the TW25 enables the CTF to employ coordinated joint intelligence operations, emphasizing the importance of coordinated logistics in response to the intelligence received.



“The command team centers resources and deploys [assets] to where assets are required in terms of mobility,” he said.



The exercise also emphasizes the value of regional cooperation year-round. While the Canadian Armed Forces provides instruction during the six-day event, CTF participants continue to train together beyond TRADEWINDS through bilateral and multilateral initiatives.



“The CTF headquarters is where countries get to maintain relationships that make interoperability effective,” said Lt. Sarah Hypolyte, director of manpower and personnel for the Barbados Defence Force. “Where one country may be strong, another brings something new to the table.”



CTF nations remain committed to strengthening security through joint planning, cross-training and shared experience, efforts that ensure the region is ready to respond to future challenges together.