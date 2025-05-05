SMDC welcomes fourth Command Chief Warrant Officer

Photo By Brooke Nevins | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding...... read more read more Photo By Brooke Nevins | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, passes the SMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer charter to incoming CCWO Chief Warrant Officer Five John P. Peart during a Change of Charter ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., on May 6, 2025. Peart assumed the position from outgoing Chief Warrant Officer Five Wesley "Mark" Dohogn. (U.S. Army photo by Brooke Nevins) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. -- The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command welcomed its fourth command chief warrant officer during a Change of Charter at Fort Carson, Colo., on May 6.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 John P. Peart, who most recently served in the Pentagon as part of the U.S. Army Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aerial System Office, assumed responsibility of the position from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley “Mark” Dohogn.



The SMDC CCWO charter defines the CCWO as the individual who serves as the primary adviser to USASMDC’s commanding general on warrant officer professional development; synchronization and development of warrant officer-related policy initiatives; and collaborative work with leaders from across the command to ensure warrant officer talent management and utilization that enhances the operational readiness of the command.



Peart said his initial visit to SMDC headquarters and its units was “eye-opening” and said SMDC’s “One Team” approach to mission readiness and personnel success is unmatched.



“What made it even more impressive is the warrant officers within this command,” Peart said. “It was amazing, but not surprising, to discover how the influence of a warrant officer ... contributes to success throughout the command, embodying the definition of the warrant officer as a self aware, adaptive technical expert, combat leader, trainer and advisor. I feel very privileged to join and represent this group of professionals.”



“Mark, you established a high standard through your tremendous work and efforts as third Command Chief Warrant Officer of SMDC, while representing the warrant officers of not only SMDC and the air defense branch, but of the Army, I can only hope to emulate and continue to improve the foxhole.”



Peart entered active duty in 1995 and graduated from Advanced Individual Training as a 14J early warning systems operator from Fort Bliss, Texas, in 1996. He graduated Warrant Officer Candidate School in 2005, and completed the Warrant Officer Basic Course as a 140A air and missile defense system integrator the following year. He has since served in various Army and joint and combined leadership and staff positions, with his most recent deployment being in 2020 with the III Armed Corps in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.



After passing the charter, Dohogn reflected on the initiatives achieved under his leadership, including the future establishment of an Army space branch and enlisted space military occupational specialty.



“I quickly learned that the true strength of SMDC lies not just in the cutting edge technology, but the exceptional people who operate and maintain it, and that strength is visibly demonstrated across our diverse formations,” Dohogn said. “I remain amazed at your achievements and efforts, so please take a second and realize that your combined efforts have convinced the United States Army to create a space branch.”



Dohogn then addressed the warrant officers of the command.



“You are the subject matter experts, the problem solvers and the leaders who ensure that SMDC remains in the forefront of space and missile defense,” he said. “You bridge the theoretical with the practical, ensuring we have the best employment of our weapon systems. Continue to champion the warrant officer values of technical competence, leadership and commitment, and embrace the opportunity to mentor and guide all the Soldiers around you.”