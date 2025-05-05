Defense Health Agency Announces TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa Bay, a TRICARE Competitive Plans Demonstration Option Starting in 2026

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Defense Health Agency announced today that eligible beneficiaries in and around Atlanta, Georgia, and Tampa, Florida, will have the option to enroll in expanded TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa options, administered by CareSource Military & Veterans, a Competitive Plans Demonstration, during this year’s TRICARE Open Season, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2026.



The Demonstration is designed to bring more choices to eligible beneficiaries. When enrolled with CSMV, beneficiaries will receive their care through CSMV’s network of primary and specialty care providers.



“TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa represent an innovative approach to advance access to care, enhance the patient experience, and strive for better health outcomes,” said Dr. David Krulak, Director, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “The data we get from this demonstration will inform future TRICARE innovations nationwide.”



If beneficiaries choose to enroll in TRICARE Prime Atlanta or TRICARE Prime Tampa, they’ll keep their comprehensive TRICARE coverage. But there are a few key differences from the traditional TRICARE Prime option.



Key Points for Beneficiaries:

• Enrollment fees are waived for the first 12 months for retirees, their family members, and survivors, regardless of when they enroll with CSMV. After the first year, retirees, their family members, and survivors will pay enrollment fees. Note: Active duty service members, their family members, and transitional survivors don’t pay TRICARE Prime enrollment fees.

• All care will be administered through CSMV’s provider network.

• Beneficiaries won’t need to get referrals to see network providers.

• CSMV will assist beneficiaries in selecting a primary care manager. CSMV will also provide:

o Care coordination

o Disease and safety management programs

o Virtual health services

o A 24/7 nurse advice line



Eligible beneficiaries include:

• Active duty family members

• National Guard or Reserve family members with activated sponsors

• Retirees and retiree family members not eligible for Medicare

• Those enrolled in the Transitional Assistance Management Program

• Survivors not eligible for Medicare



Eligible beneficiaries can enroll during the next TRICARE Open Season, which runs from November to December 2025. Coverage through CSMV will begin Jan. 1, 2026.



For additional details, visit the TRICARE Newsroom.



TRICARE will provide more information about eligibility and enrollment procedures later this year. Beneficiaries who wish to receive updates about the demonstration can sign up for email alerts from TRICARE.



Media with additional questions should contact the DHA Media Team.

