Navy Research Immunologist presents research at Scientific Seminar

Photo By Burrell Parmer | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 7, 2025) – Research scientists and staff personnel assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio and the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) attended a scientific seminar held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



Dr. Dao Ho, of Dallas, a research immunologist assigned to NAMRU San Antonio’s Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts (CIBACC) Department presented research titled, “Evaluation of Blood Products and Therapeutics using In Vitro Models of Endotheliopathy.”



CIBACC, a subordinate department under the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine directorate, conducts research on stem cell and immune based therapeutics intended to improve war fighter outcomes and survival.



NAMRU San Antonio’s participation in the scientific seminar allows research scientists the opportunity to connect with fellow researchers, healthcare professionals, and partners for knowledge sharing.



As a leader in military medical research, NAMRU San Antonio routinely showcases it capabilities via presentations at various meetings and conferences. These opportunities open the doors for future growth of collaborations for research in the development of solutions to advancing warfighter readiness and lethality.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.