Fort Campbell Army officer convicted of sexually assaulting two victims

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – An Army officer who was convicted by a jury for sexual assault and assault consummated by battery was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.



Capt. Robert C. Scarminach, 35, an infantry officer assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, was also dismissed from the Army by the military judge during his court-martial at the Fort Campbell Courtroom April 16.



There were two victims in this case. Scarminach assaulted the first victim in Nov. 2019 and the second victim in Sept. 2021. Both assaults occurred in Nashville, Tenn.



After they were assaulted, each victim filed police reports with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.



The victims were on dates with Scarminach when he assaulted them. He had met them online using dating apps.



On a Facebook page designed to warn women about dating men on social media apps, multiple women posted about Scarminach. They described him as sexually aggressive and stated he had sexually assaulted them.



“Capt. Scarminach sexually assaulted two women who he went on a date with. The guilty verdicts rightly hold him accountable for the harm he caused the victims and demonstrates the unacceptability of his actions,” said Maj. J.R. Lystash, prosecutor, Third Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This case highlights the strong partnership between Army CID and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department,” said Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Special Agent in Charge John McCabe of the Midcentral Field Office. “We value our partnerships with local agencies and remain committed to working together to protect our communities.”



Scarminach will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. It was prosecuted by Lystash, Capt. Tom Evans and Capt. Cait Martins, both with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

