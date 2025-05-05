Navy nurse reflects on rewarding temporary assignment to Guam

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Jodi Carroz Scuba dives in Apra Harbor, Guam. Carroz, an Emergency Department...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Jodi Carroz Scuba dives in Apra Harbor, Guam. Carroz, an Emergency Department Registered Nurse assigned to Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, recently returned from a temporary assignment at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where she provided critical emergency care in a high-acuity, resource-limited environment and gained valuable experience in operational medicine. Beyond her clinical contributions, she connected deeply with the Chamorro community, earned her SCUBA certification, and was nominated for a Daisy Award by her home command during her time in Guam —making the assignment both professionally enriching and personally unforgettable (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam – Lt. Jodi Carroz, an Emergency Department Registered Nurse stationed at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms recently returned from a temporary assignment at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in April, bringing with her a wealth of experience, clinical knowledge, and unforgettable memories.



Carroz, a Hermann, Missouri native who commissioned in the Navy in 2022 after working nine years as a civilian RN, said she was drawn to nursing because it allowed her to combine a passion for medicine with a deep commitment to caring for others.



"I was drawn to nursing because it allowed me to combine a passion for medicine with a deep commitment to caring for others, while also offering a flexible and dynamic career path. Joining the Navy further enabled me to serve and extend that commitment to our nation’s service members and their families," she said.



Although she had never been to Guam before, Carroz said she embraced the assignment with enthusiasm, despite the initial logistical challenges of a sudden move.



"My previous experience as a travel nurse prepared me for such rapid transitions," she said. "I was genuinely excited for the opportunity to explore a new region of the world and broaden my professional horizons."

Upon arriving in Guam, Carroz worked closely with the Emergency Department leadership to assess the department’s needs and quickly began working in triage and as a float nurse, roles critical to maintaining patient throughput and overall department efficiency.



"In these capacities, I was responsible for rapid patient assessments, prioritizing care based on acuity, and providing clinical support across various treatment areas to meet fluctuating patient demands," she explained.

What stood out to her most about Guam was not the tropical environment or the change of pace — it was the people.



"The people of Guam left the deepest impression on me. The warmth, kindness, and welcoming spirit of the Chamorro community were palpable," Carroz said. "Their genuine willingness to share their rich cultural heritage made Guam an extraordinarily special and memorable place to live and work."



While both Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Naval Hospital Guam share the challenge of geographic isolation, Carroz noted key differences between the two.



"Aside from the obvious environmental differences — namely, Twentynine Palms’ lack of water — the primary distinctions involved patient acuity and resource accessibility. Both duty stations face challenges associated with geographic isolation. However, Guam’s patient population often presents with higher acuity in an environment with more constrained resources, necessitating greater adaptability," she said. "In contrast, while Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms is similarly remote, it benefits from broader logistical support within the continental United States."



Carroz said one of the most difficult aspects of the temporary additional duty (TAD) assignment was adjusting quickly to the unique operational flow and culture of the emergency department in Guam.



"Each emergency department has its own distinct culture and protocols, and navigating these differences while delivering high-quality patient care required flexibility, situational awareness, and initiative," she said.

Despite the challenges, her time in Guam was rich with rewarding and memorable experiences — from professional milestones to personal adventures.



She witnessed joint military operations during the U.S. Air Force’s annual Cope North exercise and the USS Carl Vinson strike group’s port visit, calling the experience “an extraordinary opportunity” that broadened her perspective on military medicine.



Carroz also earned her SCUBA certifications and dove among historic shipwrecks in Apra Harbor, touching two vessels from different world wars simultaneously, the SMS Cormoran and Tokai Maru. A dive trip to Saipan brought another unforgettable moment — witnessing 30 to 40 Eagle Rays at a cleaning station.



Adding to the meaningfulness of her time in Guam, Carroz was nominated for a Daisy Award, an honor she described as particularly special since it came as a surprise while operating outside her home command in Twentynine Palms.



Professionally, she also gained new strategies and an enhanced understanding of practicing medicine in austere environments.



"Throughout my assignment, I acquired several new clinical strategies and operational techniques, particularly those related to resourcefulness in austere environments. Exposure to ocean-related medical considerations enhanced my knowledge base, complementing my existing emergency medicine skill set," she said.



Her experience in Guam also deepened her understanding of Navy medicine as a whole.



"It reinforced the importance of adaptability, resilience, and teamwork — qualities critical to providing safe, effective care in resource-limited or operational settings," she said. "The experience deepened my appreciation for the innovative problem-solving and collaboration that underpin Navy Medicine’s success across diverse environments."



Carroz said she finds the fast-paced, ever-changing environment of emergency nursing deeply fulfilling.



"Every shift offers unique challenges and opportunities to make a meaningful difference — ensuring that no two days are ever the same," she said.



To nurses considering a TAD or deployment, Carroz offered a piece of advice she received from a recruiter when she joined the Navy: “No matter what, you will walk away with some benefits and some stories.”



"That sentiment has proven true," she said. "I would strongly encourage any nurse considering a TAD or deployment to embrace the opportunity. It fosters both professional growth and personal enrichment in ways that few experiences can."



For those thinking about entering the field of emergency nursing, Carroz emphasized resilience, critical thinking, and adaptability.



"Pursuing a career in emergency nursing demands resilience, critical thinking, adaptability, and a passion for fast-paced environments. For those drawn to making an immediate and tangible impact on patients’ lives, emergency nursing offers unparalleled rewards," she said. "Seek diverse clinical experiences, build strong foundational skills, and remain open to continual learning and growth."