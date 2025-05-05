Navy Doc recognized for Army Field Hospital support

Joint operational readiness support was acknowledged – and sincerely appreciated - at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Center Bremerton, May 6, 2025.



Lt. Cmdr. Jessie Paull, Navy Medical Corps officer and General Surgery department head, was presented the U.S. Army Achievement Medal by Col. Sarah D. Eccleston, 29th Hospital Center commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, “for exceptional service as field surgeon during the 2025 Balikitan Field Training Exercise of the 147th Field Hospital.”



“I couldn’t be more grateful to come here and recognize a soldier…during her time with us she was a soldier,” said Eccleston.



The award citation read in part, “Lt. Cmdr. Paull’s dedication and commitment greatly contributed to the success of the mission. She significantly enhanced medical training and improved clinical readiness in support of the warfighter on the battlefield.”



“As a doctor, her ability to volunteer and support our training exercise made it a success. Our team had been out for a week in the field training exercise. Her showing up and volunteering to be one of our surgeons to make sure our training exercise went well was very helpful,” explain Eccleston, adding that the Department of the Army Achievement Medal is notable recognition for a job well done.



“We call it an impact Army Achievement Medal and we do it with different solider and actions,’ said Eccleston. “That impact was very helpful for our team to get thorough our surgical reps and sets to make sure we’re ready to go.”



Eccleston affirmed that joint operations involving service branches are crucial across the Info-Pacific Command area of operations.



“When we talk about the impact of just this one soldier, that’s the way we’re going to have to fight, particularly in the INDOPACOM environment where we have Army, Navy, Marines and more. We’re going to be together in a joint environment. This is just one small example of what it’s like. We’re looking forward to more opportunities like this. We’ve also had a few of our team out on the [nuclear aircraft carrier USS Ronald] Reagan [CVN 76] while underway,” Eccleston said.



Balikitan, a Tagalong term which means shoulder-to-shoulder, is a U.S. – Philippine collaborative regional security exercise featuring land, sea and air training.



Just as Navy Medicine’s expeditionary medical facility is an advanced platform specifically designed to provide a ready medical team capable of treating casualties in any contingency operation setting, the 147th Field Hospital and 29th Hospital Center provide the U.S. Army Pacific commander with an adaptable, flexible capability to also provide medical support when needed.



The vastness of the entire Indo-Pacific area of operation has military medicine planners honing the skills of doctors, nurses, hospital corpsmen and medics, and support staff to be ready when called upon to respond to current and future requirements, from disaster relief and humanitarian assistance to treating casualties in any contingency operational setting.



Dr. Paull’s effort is now part of that joint operational standard.

