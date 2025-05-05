Defense Health Agency Announces TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa, Competitive Plans Demonstration Options Starting in 2026

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE is always evolving. By participating in these plans, you can help determine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TRICARE is always evolving. By participating in these plans, you can help determine how TRICARE continues to deliver quality health care for you and your family members. see less | View Image Page

Do you live in the Atlanta, Georgia or Tampa, Florida metropolitan area? Your TRICARE health plan options are about to expand. Starting in January 2026, TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa options, a Competitive Plans Demonstration, will bring more choices to eligible beneficiaries. These options are administered by CareSource Military & Veterans. Enrollees will get care from CSMV’s network of primary and specialty care providers.



“TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa represent an innovative approach to advance access to care, enhance the patient experience, and strive for better health outcomes,” said Dr. David Krulak, Director, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “The data we get from this demonstration will inform future TRICARE innovations nationwide.”



TRICARE is always evolving. By participating in these plans, you can help determine how TRICARE continues to deliver quality health care for you and your family members.



So, what does this mean for you? If you participate by enrolling in TRICARE Prime Atlanta or TRICARE Prime Tampa, you’ll keep your comprehensive TRICARE coverage. But there are a few key differences from the traditional TRICARE Prime option. Keep reading to learn more, including when you may be able to enroll.



Q: What are the benefits of enrolling in TRICARE Prime Atlanta or TRICARE Prime Tampa?

A:



• Enrollment fees are waived for the first 12 months for retirees, their family members, and survivors, regardless of when they enroll with CSMV. After the first year, retirees, their family members, and survivors will pay TRICARE Prime enrollment fees. (Note: Active duty service members, their family members, and transitional survivors don’t pay TRICARE Prime enrollment fees.)

• You won’t need to get referrals to see network providers.

• CSMV will help you choose a primary care manager.

• CSMV will also provide:

• Care coordination

• Disease and safety management programs

• Virtual health services

• A 24/7 nurse advice line

All care will be administered through CSMV’s provider network.



Note: If you participate by enrolling in TRICARE Prime Atlanta or TRICARE Prime Tampa, you can only get care at a military hospital or clinic in an emergency. This also means you won’t be able to use the Humana Military provider network. You won’t be able to use the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line. CSMV has its own advice line for beneficiaries.



But you’ll still fill your prescriptions through the TRICARE Pharmacy Program. This means you can still use military pharmacies and TRICARE’s retail network pharmacies, as described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Overview Fact Sheet.



Q: How do I know if I’m eligible?

A: You must live in the Atlanta or Tampa Bay metropolitan area.

You’re eligible if you live in one of these designated geographic areas and you’re:



• An active duty family member

• A National Guard or Reserve family member, if your sponsor is activated

• A retiree, retiree family member, or survivor who isn’t eligible for Medicare

• Enrolled in the Transitional Compensation Program



You aren’t eligible if you:



• Live outside the designated geographic areas

• Are an active duty service member

• Are a National Guard or Reserve service member

• Are eligible for Medicare

• Have TRICARE For Life

• Are enrolled in TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, TRICARE Young Adult, the Transitional Assistance Management Program, or the Continued Health Care Benefit Program

• Get services through the Extended Care Health Option, Autism Care Demonstration, or the Wounded Warrior Program



Q: When can I enroll?

A: If you’re eligible, you can enroll during the next TRICARE Open Season, which runs from November to December 2025. Your coverage starts on Jan. 1, 2026.



Q: How can I learn more?

A: If you’re eligible, you’ll hear more about how you can enroll later this year. For more information, keep an eye on TRICARE Prime Atlanta and TRICARE Prime Tampa.