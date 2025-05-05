Travis AFB celebrates 12th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Event

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Volunteers and family attend the 12th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Event at Travis...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | Volunteers and family attend the 12th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Event at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 21, 2025. The annual event honored 37 outstanding volunteers with gold, silver and bronze level awards for their selfless dedication and over 100 hours of service to the Travis AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Team Travis came together to honor and celebrate 37 volunteers during the 12th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Event, April 21, 2025.



Since Travis began honoring volunteers in 2013, the event has recognized between 25 to 40 volunteers annually, highlighting hundreds of individuals whose contributions have made a lasting impact on the Travis community.



“It’s important to recognize our volunteers to show them how much we appreciate their time, effort and impact,” said Debbilou Bailes, Military and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant. “By highlighting their contributions, we hope to inspire others to get involved and build a culture of gratitude and respect within our community.”



Nominees were submitted by first sergeants and David Grant USAF Medical Center leadership, the two largest volunteer hubs on base. Each nominee’s volunteer activities and tangible impact over the past year were highlighted through applications.



"On behalf of leadership, I just wanted to say thank you for all that you do,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander. “The important thing about the volunteers here at Travis is that all of you have stepped up to meet the needs without being asked.”



This year’s honorees will be recognized across four award categories: Airman, NCO, Civilian/Dependent and Retiree. Gold, silver, and bronze awards will be presented to volunteers based on the impact and dedication demonstrated through their service.



Award Recipients:



Airman Category



Gold: A1C Jhanko Sinay-Ramirez

Silver: SrA Kiana Kahalewai-Purdy



NCO Category



Gold: TSgt Douglass Wheeler

Silver: TSgt Christopher Tokman

Bronze: TSgt Raymond Ruffin



Civilian/Dependent Category



Gold: Darryl McCullough

Silver: Judith Broestler

Bronze: Marie Parson



Retiree Category



Gold: Patricia McPherson

Silver: Tom Muir

Bronze: Peter Steel



In addition to these top honors, certificates will be presented to 26 DGMC volunteers who each completed over 100 hours of service throughout the year.



Volunteers support a range of efforts including family readiness, base events, and community programs that positively contribute to morale and supports the overall mission



“Our volunteers’ efforts parallel the humanitarian aspect of Travis’ mission,” said Bailes. “They serve not just the base but the broader community, reinforcing our culture of compassion, global service and resilience. Their work supports the people behind the mission by boosting readiness, cohesion and support at every level.”



“The reason why I volunteer is because I care,” said Airman 1st Class Jhanko B. Sinay-Ramirez, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron clinical office manager. “To meet and connect with those who share the same goal, all while helping to boost and maintain a healthy environment for everyone. For me, to serve is to be consistently and intentionally present for everyone in your community and inner circle.”



Travis AFB relies on both operational efforts and the contributions of individuals who volunteer their time in support of others.