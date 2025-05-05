Warfare Center Adds Elementary Students to SeaPerch Program

Photo By Jhon Parsons | From left: Ricardo Angel, college student mentor; Ramon Flores, Naval Surface Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Jhon Parsons | From left: Ricardo Angel, college student mentor; Ramon Flores, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) coordinator, and Hazel Acosta, college student mentor, teach fifth- and sixth-grade students at Glen City Elementary School on Feb. 19 in Santa Paula, California. NSWC PHD’s STEM outreach team recently expanded its program to include elementary students to get local children interested in STEM at an earlier age. see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD)’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) outreach team recently expanded its beginning robotics program to elementary school students to encourage interest in STEM careers at an earlier age.



For at least 10 years now, the outreach team has offered the SeaPerch drone assembly class to high school and middle school students, said Ramon Flores, the command’s STEM coordinator. But this spring marks the first time his team has taught grade school students, he added.

SeaPerch teaches engineering skills through building simple, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) from PVC pipes and tiny battery-run motors.



The fifth and sixth graders meet weekly for 14 weeks to build and run their ROVs under supervision and coaching from the STEM team. The class culminates with an obstacle course competition in a 75,000-gallon water tank at an NSWC PHD offsite facility.



His team so far has launched the program at one local elementary school, with hopes to expand to others, Flores said.



The grade-school project came about after a SeaPerch class at a nearby middle school proved wildly popular with students, Flores said. That prompted him to propose that the school district offer SeaPerch to fifth- and sixth graders, since many were hearing about the class from their middle-school siblings, he added.



District officials loved the idea, Flores said. Julie Bergman, principal at Glen City Elementary School where classes are held, said students were thrilled to join.



“Their excitement was palpable,” Bergman said. “The opportunity is huge, and I don’t think that’s wasted on the kids.”



Flores said student word of mouth continues to generate interest. Participants’ friends often stop at the classroom door and ask him if they can join, he added.



“We will definitely have an even bigger class next year,” he said.