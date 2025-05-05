Paws, pride & patriotism: Fort Stewart, Hunter hosts AKC competition for Army 250

Photo By Joseph Cooper | A Poodle runs through the agility course during the American Kennel Club Agility...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Cooper | A Poodle runs through the agility course during the American Kennel Club Agility Premier Cup, May 2, 2025, on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the American Kennel Club Salutes the Troops event presented by ESPN. The dog competition is the first in a series of events approved by the U.S. Army to celebrate the service’s 250th birthday on June 14. see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield had an uptick in belly rubs, ‘good boys’ and barking, May 1-4 when the installation and the 3rd Infantry Division hosted the American Kennel Club Salutes the Troops event presented by ESPN.



The dog competition is the first in a series of events approved by the U.S. Army to celebrate the service’s 250th birthday on June 14.



“It’s an amazing experience to be able to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday and be out here with the Soldiers and their families and have this level of comraderie,” said Bill Ellis, senior director of broadcast for AKC.



AKC Salutes the Troops consisted of three major events: Fastest Dog, Agility Premier Cup and Dog Diving USA.



The Fastest Dog competition took place May 1 at Fort Stewart’s Cottrell Field and it is just that, a race to determine the fastest dog. Fast CAT, which stands for Coursing Ability Test, entails the dogs to run individually in a timed 100-yard dash. They chase after a white plastic lure to mimic pursuing live prey.



“The military is stressful, and it is great that the military has an opportunity to bring their families out to see this event,” Army veteran Anita Rabidou said. When she got out of the Army, she got her first purebred German Shepherd and started competing.



Rabidou was a military police officer for five years and has been working with the AKC for 20 years. She served as the Hunt Master for the event which ensures everything is safe for the dog and handler, they are not on the line and communicating with the lure operator when the team is ready.



“It always feels like I’m coming home when I am doing anything with the military and active duty,” Rabidou said. “My career after active duty has been helping veterans, but it feels like home when I come back to a military base.”



The Agility Premier Cup took place May 2 also at Cottrell Field. The event highlighted the handler and dog working together to navigate an obstacle course. The course includes running through tunnels, jumping over hurdles and weaving through poles.



Doug Hurley, an Army veteran, has been involved with agility for 25 years and now serves as the director of agility for AKC. For him, witnessing everything click for a dog and its handler in this team sport is his favorite moment.



“Watching the teams figure out the course, figure out what the judge had in mind, and succeeding. That joy, to watch it on their face, that to me is the best part,” Hurley said.



The day’s activities also included a kid zone with face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, and an agility course for kids to run through and receive prizes. The Soldiers and families were also treated to free barbecue as a thank you for their service.



Agility Finals kicked off with a pre-show including a Future Soldier swear-in ceremony, Military Working Dog recognition and special gift from AKC to 3rd ID.



Brig. Gen. Stephen Capehart, deputy commanding general for support for 3rd ID, welcomed the AKC and thanked all the competitors from across the country.



“Today we gather to celebrate, to honor the legacy 250 years in the making, the birth of the United States Army,” Capehart said. “A quarter of a millennium of dedication, courage and sacrifice in service to our nation.”



The Army’s birthday was not the only thing being celebrated during the event, AKC recognized the division’s mascot, Rocky the Bulldog, who turns 60 this summer.



“At the American Kennel Club, we share a deep and enduring bond with the Army through our dogs,” said Gina DiNardo, president of AKC. “Our histories are intertwined by the courageous working dogs who’ve served alongside our troops, offering loyalty, protection, and unconditional devotion. Now, it is with great pride and excitement that we present the 3rd Infantry Division with your new mascot, Rocky the Bulldog.”



Rocky is a 2-year-old English Bulldog and is a representation of the cartoon drawing of Rocky the Bulldog, created by Walt Disney for the division.



The Dog Diving USA competition took place May 4 at the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion hangar on Hunter Army Airfield and is a sport with two different disciplines. In distance jumping, dogs compete for the farthest jump, and, in air retrieve, dogs compete to knock a bumper off an apparatus at the farthest distance.



For Ellis, this week culminated with a sense of pride and joy for everyone’s hard work and dedication.



“The week has been overwhelming in the best way possible,” Ellis said. “I am overwhelmed by the support the Army has given us and overwhelmed by the turnout. So overwhelmed by emotion to celebrate everything with the Army and to host our events in such a special place.”



The Fastest Dog and Agility Premier Cup will air on ESPN on June 14 and the Dog Diving USA competition will air on ESPN on July 4.