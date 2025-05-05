New 2nd Marine Logistics Group Headquarters Building Completed at Camp Lejeune

Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune Public Works Department and the Resident Office in Charge of Construction arrive at the future 2nd MLG Headquarters building on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2024. Construction of the 2nd MLG Headquarters building is the result of a comprehensive infrastructure reset evaluation that took place in 2017. The new headquarters will encompass nearly 36,000 square feet and provide administrative and support functions necessary to provide combat logistics operations in support of II Marine Expeditionary Force and is expected to be completed in early 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher) see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) has officially completed its move into a new, purpose-built headquarters facility in Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune’s French Creek area, marking a major milestone in the Marine Corps infrastructure reset at MCB Camp Lejeune.



The new headquarters building spans approximately 35,000 square feet and is designed to centralize command functions and improve operational integration by placing MLG leaders in closer proximity to their battalions and regiments. This relocation from Building 2 enhances unit cohesion, streamlines communication, and improves responsiveness across the MLG.



It also boasts state-of-the-art security and safety features, designed to meet the latest military standards. Officials say the building is built to withstand a range of threats, from cyberattacks to severe weather, ensuring operations can continue uninterrupted.



The completion of the 2nd MLG Headquarters marks a significant step forward in modernizing facilities aboard Camp Lejeune, supporting II Marine Expeditionary Force’s combat readiness and the Marine Corps ability to project combat power across the globe. As part of a broader $152 million investment that includes the construction and renovation of two additional headquarters buildings on MCB Camp Lejeune, this project directly supports the Department of Defense’s and the Marine Corps Commandants efforts to modernize infrastructure and bolster warfighting capability.



“For 250 years, the Marine Corps thrived by adapting to new challenges and honoring the legacy of those who came before us, said Brig. Gen. Maura M. Hennigan, commanding general, 2nd MLG. “This facility stands as a testament to that tradition – thoughtfully designed to respect that logistics history while enabling real-time collaboration and advancing our operational and logistical capabilities.”



The headquarters is designed with resilience and mission continuity in mind, capable of supporting sustained operations wherever our Marines are called. Hennigan added, “As the Marine Corps operationalizes its installations, having a modern facility like this will allow us to meet the demands of the future fight.”



The MLG Headquarters completion is part of a 2017 infrastructure reset assessment that identified critical capability gaps in aging facilities and includes the new II MEF Headquarters, the Littoral Warfare Training Center and the renovation and expansion of Building 2 that will become home to the 2nd Marine Division.